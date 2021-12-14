Log in
    ABIO   FR0000060402

ALBIOMA

(ABIO)
Disclosure of trading in own shares: period from 6 December 2021 to 10 December 2021 (pdf)

12/14/2021 | 11:58am EST
Press release

Paris La Défense, 14 December 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 6 December 2021 to 10 December 2021

Albioma declares that from 6 December 2021 to 10 December 2021, the following transactions have been carried out in its own shares under the share buyback programme authorised by the Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2021, presented in aggregate form:

Daily

Total daily

wieghted

volume (in

average

Market

Name of

Day of

number of

acquisition

identification

issuer

LEI code

transaction

ISIN code

shares)

price

code

ALBIOMA

9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62

06/12/2021

FR0000060402

7,391

31.9489

XPAR

ALBIOMA

9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62

07/12/2021

FR0000060402

7,500

32.6732

XPAR

ALBIOMA

9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62

08/12/2021

FR0000060402

7,500

33.0736

XPAR

ALBIOMA

9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62

09/12/2021

FR0000060402

7,500

33.0593

XPAR

ALBIOMA

9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62

10/12/2021

FR0000060402

7,500

32.8757

XPAR

37,391

32.7284

A detailed list of transactions is available on the Company's website, www.albioma.com.

Next on the agenda: annual results for the 2021 financial year, on 2 March 2022 (before trading).

About Albioma

An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.

Recently, the Group announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey.

Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Contacts

Investor Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65 presse@albioma.com

www.albioma.com

2

Disclaimer

Albioma SA published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 16:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 557 M 628 M 628 M
Net income 2021 55,1 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
Net Debt 2021 843 M 951 M 951 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 1 024 M 1 156 M 1 155 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 558
Free-Float 80,8%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Moyne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Gauthier Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Louis Decrop Chief Operating Officer & Head-Development
Jean-Carlos Angulo Independent Director
Marie-Claire Simone Daveu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBIOMA-31.28%1 156
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.13.15%74 549
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-4.47%23 626
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.48.21%18 924
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.93.87%7 125
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-17.63%6 650