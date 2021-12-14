Disclosure of trading in own shares: period from 6 December 2021 to 10 December 2021 (pdf)

Press release

Paris La Défense, 14 December 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 6 December 2021 to 10 December 2021

Albioma declares that from 6 December 2021 to 10 December 2021, the following transactions have been carried out in its own shares under the share buyback programme authorised by the Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2021, presented in aggregate form:

Daily Total daily wieghted volume (in average Market Name of Day of number of acquisition identification issuer LEI code transaction ISIN code shares) price code ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 06/12/2021 FR0000060402 7,391 31.9489 XPAR ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 07/12/2021 FR0000060402 7,500 32.6732 XPAR ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 08/12/2021 FR0000060402 7,500 33.0736 XPAR ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 09/12/2021 FR0000060402 7,500 33.0593 XPAR ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 10/12/2021 FR0000060402 7,500 32.8757 XPAR 37,391 32.7284

A detailed list of transactions is available on the Company's website, www.albioma.com.

Next on the agenda: annual results for the 2021 financial year, on 2 March 2022 (before trading).