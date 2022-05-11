ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Development VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 10 May 2022 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll:
The following table shows the votes cast on each resolution:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021
|99.34%
|0.66%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
|95.78%
|4.22%
|3
|To re-elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company
|98.18%
|1.82%
|4
|To re-elect Lyn Goleby as a Director of the Company
|97.95%
|2.05%
|5
|To re-elect Lord O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company
|96.63%
|3.37%
|6
|To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company
|96.35%
|3.65%
|7
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|96.22%
|3.78%
|8
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.20%
|0.80%
|9
|Authority to allot shares
|97.86%
|2.14%
|10
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|93.55%
|6.45%
|11
|Authority to purchase own shares
|98.17%
|1.83%
Resolution numbers 1 to 8 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 9 to 11 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.
11 May 2022
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850