Albion Enterprise VCT PLC - London-based investor focused on longer term capital growth - Posts lower net asset value than a quarter ago. NAV per share at December 31 falls 3.1% to 123.01 pence each from 127.0p at September 30.

Current stock price: 112.00 pence, down 1.3% on Friday

12-month change: down 9.3%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.