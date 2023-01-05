Advanced search
    AAEV   GB00B1G3LR35

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

(AAEV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2023-01-05 am EST
120.50 GBX    0.00%
Offer Update

01/05/2023 | 05:22am EST
Offer Update

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company")

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/2023

Following strong demand for the Company’s shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/23 (the “Offers”), (which was launched on 10 October 2022), the Board is pleased to announce that it has elected to exercise the Company's over-allotment facility referred to in the prospectus issued by the Company (and the other Albion VCTs named therein) on 10 October 2022 (the "Prospectus").

Accordingly, the maximum amount that the Company can raise under the Offers is increased from £8.5 million to £16.5 million (before issue costs).

The Offers opened on 10 October 2022 and are expected to close no later than 29 September 2023 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously closed).

A downloadable version of the Prospectus is available from www.albion.capital. Copies of the Prospectus are available, free of charge, from the Companies' registered office at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

Enquiries:
Will Fraser-Allen
Managing Partner, Albion Capital Group LLP
Investment Manager
Tel: 0207 601 1850
5 January 2023


