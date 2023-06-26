ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

In accordance with LR 9.6, the Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”) is delighted to announce the appointment of David Benda BSc, FCA, as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 26 June 2023. David will also be joining the Audit & Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

David qualified as a chartered accountant with Coopers & Lybrand in London in 1994 and whilst working for them, he took up secondment in both the New York and Prague offices until his departure in 1997. Since then, David has worked in various corporate broking roles, including for HSBC James Capel and Winterflood Securities where he focused on investment companies. David is currently a Managing Director at Numis where he heads up the corporate side of the listed fund team and co-heads the team overall. He has extensive experience on advising UK listed closed-ended funds and managing corporate transactions which includes fundraisings, reorganisations and restructurings. He is a member of the Association of Investment Companies Broking Committee and the LSE Investment Funds Group.

David will stand for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2024.

This appointment is in accordance with the Board’s succession planning as outlined in the Company’s 2022 Annual Report, which was published on 6 April 2023.

The Board welcomes David and looks forward to working with him over the coming years.

Clive Richardson, Chairman

26 June 2023

Enquiries:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner, Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 0207 601 1850