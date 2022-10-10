Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AATG   GB0005581672

ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

(AATG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-10-10 am EDT
75.50 GBX    0.00%
09/22Albion Technology & General Vct Plc : Half-yearly Financial Report
GL
09/22Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/22Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Publication of Prospectus

10/10/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Publication of Prospectus

Technology & General VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC

Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/2023

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (together, "the Companies") announce that they have published a Prospectus (comprising a Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) in relation to offers for subscription for new Ordinary Shares in each of the Companies to raise, in aggregate, up to £50 million (before issue costs), together with over-allotment facilities as detailed below (the "Offers") as follows:

 Amount to be raised under each OfferOver-allotment facility
Albion Development VCT PLC Offer£8.0 million£5.0 million
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC Offer£8.5 million£8.0 million
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Offer£8.5 million£7.0 million
Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Offer£8.5 million£2.5 million
Crown Place VCT PLC Offer£8.0 million£3.5 million
Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Offer£8.5 million£4.0 million

Any election to make use of their over-allotment facility will be subject to the decision of the individual boards of the Companies at the relevant time.

The Offers open on 10 October 2022 and are expected to close no later than 29 September 2023 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously closed).

Each of the Companies has entered into an offer agreement relating to the Offers with the Companies’ investment manager Albion Capital Group LLP (“Albion”), pursuant to which Albion will receive a fee of 2.5 per cent. of the gross proceeds of the Offers and out of which Albion will pay the costs of the Offers, as detailed in the Prospectus. Albion is a related party of each of the Companies under the Listing Rules, and therefore entering into the offer agreement is a transaction to which Listing Rule 11.1.10 applies.

A downloadable version of the Prospectus will be available from www.albion.capital.

Copies of the Prospectus are available, free of charge, from the Companies' registered office at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at   https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:
Will Fraser-Allen
Managing Partner, Albion Capital Group LLP
Investment Manager
Tel: 0207 601 1850
10 October 2022


All news about ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC
09/22Albion Technology & General Vct Plc : Half-yearly Financial Report
GL
09/22Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Ju..
CI
09/22Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Ju..
CI
09/22Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Declares Second Dividend for the Year Ending 31 Dec..
CI
09/21Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus
GL
09/21Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus
AQ
06/30Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
06/30Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
06/01Directorate change
GL
06/01Directorate change
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22,6 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net income 2021 19,9 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net cash 2021 14,4 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,97x
Yield 2021 4,84%
Capitalization 121 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,7x
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vikash Hansrani Finance Director
Neil E. Cross Chairman
Robert Archibald Chairman
Modwenna V. H. Rees-Mogg Independent Non-Executive Director
Mary Anne Cordeiro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC-0.66%134
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-32.74%1 596
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-27.19%1 523
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-70.69%505
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION-35.12%483
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-18.25%18