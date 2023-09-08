ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 7 September 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To Receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 202399.67%0.33%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy96.90%3.10%
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 202395.99%4.01%
4To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company97.24%2.76%
5To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company97.55%2.45%
6To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company98.73%1.27%
7To elect Neeta Patel as a Director of the Company98.52%1.48%
8To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company97.63%2.37%
9To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration98.83%1.17%
10To approve the authority to allot shares99.11%0.89%
11To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights95.90%4.10%
12To approve the authority to purchase own shares98.95%1.05%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC.

8 September 2023

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850