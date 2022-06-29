Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAVC   GB0002039625

ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

(AAVC)
  Report
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
48.60 GBX    0.00%
10:39aALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST : AAVC Portfolio of investments as at 31 March 2022
PU
09:50aALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC : Annual Financial Report
GL
09:50aALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC : Annual Financial Report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Albion Venture Capital Trust : AAVC Portfolio of investments as at 31 March 2022

06/29/2022 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC

Portfolio of investment value as at 31 March 2022

Investment

Total Value

Net asset %

Sector

Chonais River Hydro Limited

4,378

6.8%

Renewable energy

Cantab Research Limited (T/A Speechmatics)

2,824

4.4%

Software & other technology

Elliptic Enterprises Limited

2,626

4.1%

Software & other technology

Radnor House School (TopCo) Limited

2,488

3.9%

Education

The Evewell Group Limited

2,426

3.8%

Healthcare (including digital healthcare)

Seldon Technologies Limited

2,212

3.5%

Software & other technology

Gharagain River Hydro Limited

1,884

2.9%

Renewable energy

TransFICC Limited

1,296

2.0%

Software & other technology

NuvoAir Holdings Inc

1,287

2.0%

Healthcare (including digital healthcare)

Beddlestead Limited

1,275

2.0%

Business services and other

Threadneedle Software Holdings Limited (T/A Solidatus)

1,262

2.0%

Software & other technology

The Street by Street Solar Programme Limited

1,223

1.9%

Renewable energy

Gravitee TopCo Limited (T/A Gravitee.io)

1,036

1.6%

Software & other technology

Healios Limited

1,017

1.6%

Healthcare (including digital healthcare)

uMotif Limited

1,002

1.6%

Healthcare (including digital healthcare)

Alto Prodotto Wind Limited

882

1.4%

Renewable energy

MHS 1 Limited

857

1.3%

Education

Arecor Therapeutics PLC

756

1.2%

Healthcare (including digital healthcare)

The Voucher Market Limited (T/A WeGift)

735

1.1%

Software & other technology

Regenerco Renewable Energy Limited

730

1.1%

Renewable energy

Kew Green VCT (Stansted) Limited

597

0.9%

Business services and other

Brytlyt Limited

577

0.9%

Software & other technology

PerchPeek Limited

503

0.8%

Software & other technology

Imandra Inc.

447

0.7%

Software & other technology

Dragon Hydro Limited

433

0.7%

Renewable energy

Erin Solar Limited

420

0.7%

Business services and other

Limitless Technology Limited

356

0.6%

Software & other technology

uMedeor Limited (T/A uMed)

334

0.5%

Healthcare (including digital healthcare)

Accelex Technology Limited

324

0.5%

Software & other technology

AVESI Limited

320

0.5%

Renewable energy

Harvest AD Limited

305

0.5%

Business services and other

Concirrus Limited

222

0.3%

Software & other technology

Greenenerco Limited

175

0.3%

Renewable energy

Premier Leisure (Suffolk) Limited

165

0.3%

Business services and other

Regulatory Genome Development Limited

146

0.2%

Software & other technology

Symetrica Limited

66

0.1%

Software & other technology

Avora Limited

18

0.0%

Software & other technology

Forward Clinical Limited (T/A Pando)

2

0.0%

Healthcare (including digital healthcare)

Portfolio value as at 31 March 2022

37,604

Cash

24,668

41.2%

Cash & cash equivalents

Other assets and liabilities

1,665

Total Net Assets as at 31 March 2022

63,937

Disclaimer

Albion Venture Capital Trust plc published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 14:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
10:39aALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST : AAVC Portfolio of investments as at 31 March 2022
PU
09:50aALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC : Annual Financial Report
GL
09:50aALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC : Annual Financial Report
GL
06/22Directorate change
GL
06/22Directorate change
AQ
06/22Albion Venture Capital Trust plc Appoints Neeta Patel CBE as A Non-Executive Director, ..
CI
06/09ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST : KAY Interim Management Statement to 31 March 2022
PU
03/01ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST : AAVC Portfolio of investments as at 31 December 2021
PU
03/01ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC : Interim Management Statement
GL
03/01ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC : Interim Management Statement
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8,98 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net income 2021 7,16 M 8,72 M 8,72 M
Net cash 2021 43,6 M 53,1 M 53,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,65x
Yield 2021 6,19%
Capitalization 59,0 M 71,9 M 71,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -24,4x
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Glover Chairman
John Michael Bryan Leslie Kerr Independent Non-Executive Director
Ebbe R. Dinesen Independent Non-Executive Director
Dorothy Ann Berresford Senior Independent Director
David J. Watkins Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC-1.72%72
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-19.62%1 981
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-15.73%1 652
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-54.97%850
PYRAMID AG-27.27%41
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-39.72%23