Albion Venture Capital Trust : AAVC Portfolio of investments as at 31 March 2022

|
Investment
|
Total Value
|
Net asset %
|
Sector
|
Chonais River Hydro Limited
|
4,378
|
6.8%
|
Renewable energy
|
Cantab Research Limited (T/A Speechmatics)
|
2,824
|
4.4%
|
Software & other technology
|
Elliptic Enterprises Limited
|
2,626
|
4.1%
|
Software & other technology
|
Radnor House School (TopCo) Limited
|
2,488
|
3.9%
|
Education
|
The Evewell Group Limited
|
2,426
|
3.8%
|
Healthcare (including digital healthcare)
|
Seldon Technologies Limited
|
2,212
|
3.5%
|
Software & other technology
|
Gharagain River Hydro Limited
|
1,884
|
2.9%
|
Renewable energy
|
TransFICC Limited
|
1,296
|
2.0%
|
Software & other technology
|
NuvoAir Holdings Inc
|
1,287
|
2.0%
|
Healthcare (including digital healthcare)
|
Beddlestead Limited
|
1,275
|
2.0%
|
Business services and other
|
Threadneedle Software Holdings Limited (T/A Solidatus)
|
1,262
|
2.0%
|
Software & other technology
|
The Street by Street Solar Programme Limited
|
1,223
|
1.9%
|
Renewable energy
|
Gravitee TopCo Limited (T/A Gravitee.io)
|
1,036
|
1.6%
|
Software & other technology
|
Healios Limited
|
1,017
|
1.6%
|
Healthcare (including digital healthcare)
|
uMotif Limited
|
1,002
|
1.6%
|
Healthcare (including digital healthcare)
|
Alto Prodotto Wind Limited
|
882
|
1.4%
|
Renewable energy
|
MHS 1 Limited
|
857
|
1.3%
|
Education
|
Arecor Therapeutics PLC
|
756
|
1.2%
|
Healthcare (including digital healthcare)
|
The Voucher Market Limited (T/A WeGift)
|
735
|
1.1%
|
Software & other technology
|
Regenerco Renewable Energy Limited
|
730
|
1.1%
|
Renewable energy
|
Kew Green VCT (Stansted) Limited
|
597
|
0.9%
|
Business services and other
|
Brytlyt Limited
|
577
|
0.9%
|
Software & other technology
|
PerchPeek Limited
|
503
|
0.8%
|
Software & other technology
|
Imandra Inc.
|
447
|
0.7%
|
Software & other technology
|
Dragon Hydro Limited
|
433
|
0.7%
|
Renewable energy
|
Erin Solar Limited
|
420
|
0.7%
|
Business services and other
|
Limitless Technology Limited
|
356
|
0.6%
|
Software & other technology
|
uMedeor Limited (T/A uMed)
|
334
|
0.5%
|
Healthcare (including digital healthcare)
|
Accelex Technology Limited
|
324
|
0.5%
|
Software & other technology
|
AVESI Limited
|
320
|
0.5%
|
Renewable energy
|
Harvest AD Limited
|
305
|
0.5%
|
Business services and other
|
Concirrus Limited
|
222
|
0.3%
|
Software & other technology
|
Greenenerco Limited
|
175
|
0.3%
|
Renewable energy
|
Premier Leisure (Suffolk) Limited
|
165
|
0.3%
|
Business services and other
|
Regulatory Genome Development Limited
|
146
|
0.2%
|
Software & other technology
|
Symetrica Limited
|
66
|
0.1%
|
Software & other technology
|
Avora Limited
|
18
|
0.0%
|
Software & other technology
|
Forward Clinical Limited (T/A Pando)
|
2
|
0.0%
|
Healthcare (including digital healthcare)
|
Portfolio value as at 31 March 2022
|
37,604
|
|
|
Cash
|
24,668
|
41.2%
|
Cash & cash equivalents
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
1,665
|
|
|
Total Net Assets as at 31 March 2022
|
63,937
|
|