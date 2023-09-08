Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC - London-based investor in smaller, unquoted growth businesses - Net asset value at June 30 was 50.42 pence per share, down 0.9% from 50.88p at March 31. Says NAV on Friday is down to 49.15p, after accounting for first interim dividend of 1.27p which was paid on July 31. Reports no material investments or disposals during the first quarter ended June 30, and did not repurchase any shares. Largest holding at June 30 was in Chonais River Hydro Ltd with GBP4.5 million carrying value, comprising 6.3% of NAV.
Current stock price: 46.20 pence
12-month change: down 5.9%
By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.