Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company's investment policy is intended to produce a regular dividend stream with an appreciation in capital value. The Company is focused on investing in a portfolio of smaller, unquoted growth businesses across a variety of sectors, including higher-risk technology companies. Investments may take the form of equity or a mixture of equity and loans. The allocation of funds will be determined by the investment opportunities which become available, but efforts will be made to ensure that the portfolio is diversified both in terms of sector and stage of maturity of the Company. Its portfolio of investments across various sectors includes software and other technology; healthcare, including digital healthcare; renewable energy; business services and others, and education. Albion Capital Group LLP is the investment manager of the Company.