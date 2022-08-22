Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Albireo Pharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBO   US01345P1066

ALBIREO PHARMA, INC.

(ALBO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-22 pm EDT
18.52 USD   +5.17%
04:26pALBIREO PHARMA : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:21pALBIREO PHARMA, INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/17Wedbush Removes Outperform-Rated Albireo Pharma From Best Ideas List; Price Target is $61
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Albireo Pharma : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

08/22/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 8, 2022

ALBIREO PHARMA, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation) 		001-33451
(Commission File
Number) 		90-0136863
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
53 State Street, 19th Floor
Boston, Massachusetts
(Address of principal executive offices) 		02109
(Zip Code)

(857) 254-5555

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock ALBO The NasdaqCapital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

As previously reported on the Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Original Filing") filed by Albireo Pharma, Inc. (the "Company") on August 8, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") elected Susan Alesina and Habib Dable as directors of the Company, effective as of August 8, 2022.

At the time of the Original Filing, the Board had not made a determination regarding any committee assignments for Ms. Alesina or Mr. Dable. This amended Current Report on Form 8-K is being filed to provide the committee assignment information omitted from the Original Filing. On August 19, 2022, the Board appointed Ms. Alesina to the Audit Committee of the Board and appointed Mr. Dable to the Compensation Committee of the Board, effective immediately.

Other than the preceding disclosure, no other disclosure reported in the Original Filing is amended pursuant to this Report.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ALBIREO PHARMA, INC.
Date: August 22, 2022 /s/ Ronald H.W. Cooper
Ronald H.W. Cooper
President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Albireo Pharma Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 20:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
