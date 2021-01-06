Log in
Albireo Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

01/06/2021 | 04:30pm EST
BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced the grant of inducement stock options exercisable for an aggregate of 18,500 shares of Albireo’s common stock. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $36.98 per share, the closing price of Albireo’s common stock on January 4, 2021, the grant date, and were granted as inducements material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with Albireo in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Each stock option has a 10-year term and vests over a four-year period, subject to the employee’s continued service with Albireo through the applicable vesting dates. The vesting schedule for each stock option is 25 percent on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s start date with Albireo and 75 percent in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Albireo’s 2020 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

About Albireo
Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases and disorders. Albireo’s lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 pivotal trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. The Company completed IND-enabling studies for new preclinical candidate A3907 this year and plans to advance development in adult liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Media & Investor contacts:
Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 857-272-6177


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
