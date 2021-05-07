Log in
Albireo Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

05/07/2021
BOSTON, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced the grant of inducement stock options exercisable for an aggregate of 18,500 shares of Albireo’s common stock. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $30.37 per share, the closing price of Albireo’s common stock on May 4, 2021, the grant date, and were granted as inducements material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with Albireo in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Each stock option has a 10-year term and vests over a four-year period, subject to the employee’s continued service with Albireo through the applicable vesting dates. The vesting schedule for each stock option is 25 percent on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s start date with Albireo and 75 percent in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Albireo’s 2020 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

About Albireo
Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s lead product candidate, Bylvay, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. For PFIC, the FDA recently granted Priority Review and set a PDUFA goal date of July 20, 2021. In Europe, the EMA validated MAA. Bylvay is the only IBATi granted accelerated assessment by the EMA. Bylvay has been provisionally accepted by both the FDA and EMA as the brand name for odevixibat. The Company has also initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies moving ahead with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Media & Investor contacts:
Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -160 M - -
Net cash 2021 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 579 M 579 M -
EV / Sales 2021 33,8x
EV / Sales 2022 7,79x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 83,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronald H. W. Cooper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon John Harford Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David John Chiswell Chairman
Jan Peter Mattsson Chief Scientific Officer, Managing Director-Sweden
Patrick Taylor Horn Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBIREO PHARMA, INC.-19.51%579
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.16%83 778
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.10.67%56 202
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.81%55 180
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.14%51 631
BIONTECH SE106.08%40 576