Albireo to Announce Topline Results from PEDFIC 1 Phase 3 Trial of Odevixibat on September 8, 2020

BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage orphan pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that topline results from the PEDFIC 1 Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of lead candidate odevixibat for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) will be announced September 8, 2020. Company management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the results.



To access the live conference call and webcast tomorrow, September 8, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT, please dial 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international) and provide the access code 13709929. The live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website, ir.albireopharma.com. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases, and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo’s lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases and is in Phase 3 development in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and biliary atresia, with a third Phase 3 trial being planned in Alagille syndrome.

Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008. Albireo Pharma is located in Boston, Mass., and its key operating subsidiary is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com .

Investor Contact:

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578

Media Contact:

Colleen Alabiso, Albireo Pharma, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com

Claire LaCagnina, 6 Degrees, 315-765-1462, clacagnina@6degreespr.com