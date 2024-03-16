Alchemist Corporation Limited announced the resignation of Mrs. Meenakshi as company secretary and compliance officer of the company with efftect from March 10, 2024.
Alchemist Corporation Limited
Equities
ALCHCORP6
INE057D01016
