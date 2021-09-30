Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Alchimie
  News
  Summary
    ALCHI   FR0014000JX7

ALCHIMIE

(ALCHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Alchimie : will publish its 2021 Half-Year results on October 19, 2021 and will specify its strategic objectives on that occasion

09/30/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Press release

Alchimie will publish its 2021 Half-Year results on October 19, 2021

and will specify its strategic objectives on that occasion

Paris, September 30, 2021 - 05:45 pm CEST ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 - ALCHI - Eligible PEA-PME),an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, will publish its results for the first half of 2021 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 after the close of trading.

An update on the Company's strategic objectives and roadmap will be provided in the press release published on October 19.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 70,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 110+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Scène de Crime, Point de Vue) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com/ www.alchimie.com

Contacts

Alchimie

NewCap

NewCap

Stéphane Taillefer

Thomas Grojean/Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Nicolas Merigeau

CFO

Investor Relations

Media Relations

investors@alchimie.com

alchimie@newcap.eu

alchimie@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

1/1

Disclaimer

Alchimie SA published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 15:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 36,3 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
Net income 2021 -9,03 M -10,5 M -10,5 M
Net Debt 2021 4,37 M 5,06 M 5,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58,5 M 67,9 M 67,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart ALCHIMIE
Duration : Period :
Alchimie Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCHIMIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,32 €
Average target price 24,15 €
Spread / Average Target 81,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas dHueppe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stéphane Taillefer Chief Financial Officer
David Amiot Chief Technical Officer
Jean-Michel Neyret Chief Operating Officer
Cédric Ponsot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALCHIMIE2.07%68
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.8.08%21 121
BOLLORÉ SE48.43%17 100
VIVENDI SE-59.69%12 799
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-8.65%8 996
TOEI ANIMATION CO.,LTD.155.62%7 561