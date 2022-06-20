Alchip Technologies : Announcement for the appointment of the members of the Remuneration Committee
06/20/2022 | 04:44am EDT
Provided by: Alchip Technologies, Limited
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/20
Time of announcement
16:29:11
Subject
Announcement for the appointment of the members
of the Remuneration Committee
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung
Independent Director:Brian Chiang
Independent Director:Binfu Chuang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung / Professor of International Business
Department, National Taiwan University
Independent Director:Brian Chiang / Managing Director of Walden
International Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Independent Director:Binfu Chuang / Director and President of Shanghai
SyncMOS Semiconductor Co.Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung
Independent Director:Brian Chiang
Independent Director:Binfu Chuang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung / Professor of International Business
Department, National Taiwan University
Independent Director:Brian Chiang / Managing Director of Walden
International Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Independent Director:Binfu Chuang / Director and President of Shanghai
SyncMOS Semiconductor Co.Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:The Board appointed the members of the
Remuneration Committee
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/02~2022/06/20
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/20
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) The tenure of Remuneration Committeeman is same as the ternure of Board
Directors.
(2) The Independent Director, Mr. Mao-Wei Hung is elected as the convener
of the Remuneration Committee of the Company.
