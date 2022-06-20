Alchip Technologies : Announcement for the appointment of the members of the Remuneration Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung Independent Director:Brian Chiang Independent Director:Binfu Chuang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung / Professor of International Business Department, National Taiwan University Independent Director:Brian Chiang / Managing Director of Walden International Taiwan Co., Ltd. Independent Director:Binfu Chuang / Director and President of Shanghai SyncMOS Semiconductor Co.Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung Independent Director:Brian Chiang Independent Director:Binfu Chuang 6.Resume of the new position holder: Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung / Professor of International Business Department, National Taiwan University Independent Director:Brian Chiang / Managing Director of Walden International Taiwan Co., Ltd. Independent Director:Binfu Chuang / Director and President of Shanghai SyncMOS Semiconductor Co.Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired. 8.Reason for the change:The Board appointed the members of the Remuneration Committee 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/02~2022/06/20 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/20 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) The tenure of Remuneration Committeeman is same as the ternure of Board Directors. (2) The Independent Director, Mr. Mao-Wei Hung is elected as the convener of the Remuneration Committee of the Company.