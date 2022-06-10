Alchip Technologies : Announcement for the list of Board Directors (including Independent Directors) of the Company in 2022 Annual General Meeting
06/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Provided by: Alchip Technologies, Limited
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
17:05:32
Subject
Announcement for the list of Board Directors
(including Independent Directors) of the Company in
2022 Annual General Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Natural-person Director and
Independent Director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director: Kinying Kwan
Director: Herbert Chang
Director: Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen
Director: Daniel Wang
Independent Director: Mao-Wei Hung
Independent Director: Brian Chiang
Independent Director: Binfu Chuang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director: Kinying Kwan/ Chairman of the Company
Director: Herbert Chang/ Chairman of Cheng-Hsin Consultant, Co, Ltd.
Director: Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen/ CEO of the Company
Director: Daniel Wang/ CFO of the Company
Independent Director: Mao-Wei Hung/ Professor of International Business
Department,National Taiwan University
Independent Director: Brian Chiang/ Managing Director of Walden
International Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Independent Director: Binfu Chuang/ Director and President of Shanghai
SyncMOS Semiconductor Co.Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director: Kinying Kwan
Director: Herbert Chang
Director: Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen
Director: Daniel Wang/ CFO of the Company
Independent Director: Mao-Wei Hung
Independent Director: Brian Chiang
Independent Director: Binfu Chuang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director: Kinying Kwan/ Chairman of the Company
Director: Herbert Chang/ Chairman of Cheng-Hsin Consultant, Co, Ltd.
Director: Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen/ CEO of the Company
Director: Daniel Wang/ CFO of the Company
Independent Director: Mao-Wei Hung/ Professor of International Business
Department,National Taiwan University
Independent Director: Brian Chiang / Managing Director of Walden
International Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Independent Director: Binfu Chuang / Director and President of Shanghai
SyncMOS Semiconductor Co.Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Tenure expired
8.Reason for the change:The tenure of Directors was expired,and all
Directors are re-elected.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director: Kinying Kwan: 431,000 shares
Director: Herbert Chang: 0 share
Director: Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen: 1,441,652 shares
Director: Daniel Wang: 200,000 shares
Independent Director: Mao Wei Hung: 0 share
Independent Director: Brian Chiang: 0 share
Independent Director: Binfu Chuang: 0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/21~2022/06/20
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/10
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Not applicable.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Not applicable.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:Not applicable.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Alchip Technologies Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:11:04 UTC.