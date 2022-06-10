Alchip Technologies : Announcement for the list of Board Directors (including Independent Directors) of the Company in 2022 Annual General Meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Natural-person Director and Independent Director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director: Kinying Kwan Director: Herbert Chang Director: Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen Director: Daniel Wang Independent Director: Mao-Wei Hung Independent Director: Brian Chiang Independent Director: Binfu Chuang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director: Kinying Kwan/ Chairman of the Company Director: Herbert Chang/ Chairman of Cheng-Hsin Consultant, Co, Ltd. Director: Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen/ CEO of the Company Director: Daniel Wang/ CFO of the Company Independent Director: Mao-Wei Hung/ Professor of International Business Department,National Taiwan University Independent Director: Brian Chiang/ Managing Director of Walden International Taiwan Co., Ltd. Independent Director: Binfu Chuang/ Director and President of Shanghai SyncMOS Semiconductor Co.Ltd. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director: Kinying Kwan Director: Herbert Chang Director: Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen Director: Daniel Wang/ CFO of the Company Independent Director: Mao-Wei Hung Independent Director: Brian Chiang Independent Director: Binfu Chuang 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director: Kinying Kwan/ Chairman of the Company Director: Herbert Chang/ Chairman of Cheng-Hsin Consultant, Co, Ltd. Director: Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen/ CEO of the Company Director: Daniel Wang/ CFO of the Company Independent Director: Mao-Wei Hung/ Professor of International Business Department,National Taiwan University Independent Director: Brian Chiang / Managing Director of Walden International Taiwan Co., Ltd. Independent Director: Binfu Chuang / Director and President of Shanghai SyncMOS Semiconductor Co.Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Tenure expired 8.Reason for the change:The tenure of Directors was expired,and all Directors are re-elected. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Director: Kinying Kwan: 431,000 shares Director: Herbert Chang: 0 share Director: Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen: 1,441,652 shares Director: Daniel Wang: 200,000 shares Independent Director: Mao Wei Hung: 0 share Independent Director: Brian Chiang: 0 share Independent Director: Binfu Chuang: 0 share 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/21~2022/06/20 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/10 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:Not applicable. 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Not applicable. 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:Not applicable. 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.