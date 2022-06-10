Alchip Technologies : Announcement for the list of the Audit Committee of the Company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung Independent Director:Brian Chiang Independent Director:Binfu Chuang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung/ Professor of International Business Department, National Taiwan University Independent Director:Brian Chiang/ Managing Director of Walden International Taiwan Co., Ltd. Independent Director:Binfu Chuang/ Director and President of Shanghai SyncMOS Semiconductor Co.Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung Independent Director:Brian Chiang Independent Director:Binfu Chuang 6.Resume of the new position holder: Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung/ Professor of International Business Department, National Taiwan University Independent Director:Brian Chiang/ Managing Director of Walden International Taiwan Co., Ltd. Independent Director:Binfu Chuang/ Director and President of Shanghai SyncMOS Semiconductor Co.Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Tenure expired 8.Reason for the change:All Directors are re-elected in 2022 Annual General Meeting. The Audit Committee consists of all Independent Directors. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/21~2022/06/20 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/10 11.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1.The tenure of Audit Committee is same as the tenure of the Board.