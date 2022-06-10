Alchip Technologies : Announcement for the list of the Audit Committee of the Company
06/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Provided by: Alchip Technologies, Limited
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
17:06:05
Subject
Announcement for the list of the Audit Committee
of the Company
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung
Independent Director:Brian Chiang
Independent Director:Binfu Chuang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung/ Professor of International Business
Department, National Taiwan University
Independent Director:Brian Chiang/ Managing Director of Walden
International Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Independent Director:Binfu Chuang/ Director and President of Shanghai
SyncMOS Semiconductor Co.Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung
Independent Director:Brian Chiang
Independent Director:Binfu Chuang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung/ Professor of International Business
Department, National Taiwan University
Independent Director:Brian Chiang/ Managing Director of Walden
International Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Independent Director:Binfu Chuang/ Director and President of Shanghai
SyncMOS Semiconductor Co.Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Tenure expired
8.Reason for the change:All Directors are re-elected in 2022 Annual General
Meeting. The Audit Committee consists of all Independent Directors.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/21~2022/06/20
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/10
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.The tenure of Audit Committee is same as the tenure of the Board.
