Alchip Technologies : Announcement for the members of Remuneration Committee whose tenure are expired
06/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Provided by: Alchip Technologies, Limited
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
17:06:48
Subject
Announcement for the members of Remuneration
Committee whose tenure are expired
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung
Independent Director:Brian Chiang
Independent Director:Binfu Chuang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung/ Professor of International Business
Department, National Taiwan University
Independent Director:Brian Chiang/ Managing Director of Walden
International Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Independent Director:Binfu Chuang/ Director and President of Shanghai
SyncMOS Semiconductor Co.Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:The new members of Remuneration committee
have not been appointed yet.
6.Resume of the new position holder:The new members of Remuneration committee
have not been appointed yet.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Tenure expired
8.Reason for the change:The tenure of Remuneration Committee is same as the
tenure of Board.The new members of Remuneration Committee will be
appointed by the Board.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/02~2022/06/20
10.Effective date of the new member:The new members of Remuneration committee
have not been appointed yet.
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
