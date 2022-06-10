Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Alchip Technologies, Limited
  News
  Summary
    3661   KYG022421088

ALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES, LIMITED

(3661)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
835.00 TWD   -3.36%
835.00 TWD   -3.36%
ALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement for the list of the Audit Committee of the Company
PU
ALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement for the list of Board Directors (including Independent Directors) of the Company in 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
ALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement for the members of Remuneration Committee whose tenure are expired
PU
Alchip Technologies : Announcement for the members of Remuneration Committee whose tenure are expired

06/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Alchip Technologies, Limited
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 17:06:48
Subject 
 Announcement for the members of Remuneration
Committee whose tenure are expired
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung
Independent Director:Brian Chiang
Independent Director:Binfu Chuang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung/ Professor of International Business
                     Department, National Taiwan University
Independent Director:Brian Chiang/ Managing Director of Walden
                     International Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Independent Director:Binfu Chuang/ Director and President of Shanghai
                     SyncMOS Semiconductor Co.Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:The new members of Remuneration committee
 have not been appointed yet.
6.Resume of the new position holder:The new members of Remuneration committee
 have not been appointed yet.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Tenure expired
8.Reason for the change:The tenure of Remuneration Committee is same as the
 tenure of Board.The new members of Remuneration Committee will be
 appointed by the Board.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/02~2022/06/20
10.Effective date of the new member:The new members of Remuneration committee
 have not been appointed yet.
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Alchip Technologies Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
