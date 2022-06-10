Alchip Technologies : Announcement for the members of Remuneration Committee whose tenure are expired

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/10 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung Independent Director:Brian Chiang Independent Director:Binfu Chuang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung/ Professor of International Business Department, National Taiwan University Independent Director:Brian Chiang/ Managing Director of Walden International Taiwan Co., Ltd. Independent Director:Binfu Chuang/ Director and President of Shanghai SyncMOS Semiconductor Co.Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:The new members of Remuneration committee have not been appointed yet. 6.Resume of the new position holder:The new members of Remuneration committee have not been appointed yet. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Tenure expired 8.Reason for the change:The tenure of Remuneration Committee is same as the tenure of Board.The new members of Remuneration Committee will be appointed by the Board. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/02~2022/06/20 10.Effective date of the new member:The new members of Remuneration committee have not been appointed yet. 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.