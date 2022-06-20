Alchip Technologies : Announcement of the convener of the Audit Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:Mao-Wei Hung 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Professor of International Business Department, National Taiwan University 5.Name of the new position holder:Mao-Wei Hung 6.Resume of the new position holder:Professor of International Business Department, National Taiwan University 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/21~2022/06/20 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/20 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Audit Committee elected Mr. Mao-Wei Hung(Independent director) as the convener.