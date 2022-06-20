Alchip Technologies : Announcement of the convener of the Audit Committee
06/20/2022 | 04:44am EDT
Provided by: Alchip Technologies, Limited
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/20
Time of announcement
16:30:06
Subject
Announcement of the convener of the Audit Committee
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Mao-Wei Hung
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Professor of International Business
Department, National Taiwan University
5.Name of the new position holder:Mao-Wei Hung
6.Resume of the new position holder:Professor of International Business
Department, National Taiwan University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/21~2022/06/20
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/20
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Audit Committee elected
Mr. Mao-Wei Hung(Independent director) as the convener.
Alchip Technologies Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 08:43:04 UTC.