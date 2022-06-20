Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Alchip Technologies, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3661   KYG022421088

ALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES, LIMITED

(3661)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
736.00 TWD   -3.66%
04:44aALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES : Announcement of the convener of the Audit Committee
PU
04:44aALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES : The Board of Company elected the Chairman
PU
06/15Alchip Technologies Offers 3nm ASIC Design Services
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alchip Technologies : Announcement of the convener of the Audit Committee

06/20/2022 | 04:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Alchip Technologies, Limited
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/20 Time of announcement 16:30:06
Subject 
 Announcement of the convener of the Audit Committee
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/20
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Mao-Wei Hung
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Professor of International Business
 Department, National Taiwan University
5.Name of the new position holder:Mao-Wei Hung
6.Resume of the new position holder:Professor of International Business
 Department, National Taiwan University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/21~2022/06/20
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/20
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Audit Committee elected
 Mr. Mao-Wei Hung(Independent director) as the convener.

Disclaimer

Alchip Technologies Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 08:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
