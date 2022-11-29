Advanced search
    3661   KYG022421088

ALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES, LIMITED

(3661)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
890.00 TWD   +0.79%
06:04aAlchip Technologies Q3 Revenue Sets Fiscal Year '22 Record
GL
06:03aAlchip Technologies Q3 Revenue Sets Fiscal Year '22 Record
AQ
11/10Alchip Technologies, Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Alchip Technologies Q3 Revenue Sets Fiscal Year '22 Record

11/29/2022 | 06:04am EST
Operating Income and Net Income Up Year-on-Year

Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies set a fiscal year 2022 record with Q3 revenue reaching $117.5 million, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 28 percent over Q3 2021 revenue of $94.1 million, and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 16.2 percent over Q2 2022 revenue of $101.1 million.

Operating income for Q3 2022 is $18.6 million, representing a 21.9 percent year-on-year increase over Q3 2021 results of $14.4 million, but a decline of 3.6 percent from Q2 2022 operating income of $19.3 million.

Net income for Q3 2022 is $14.5 million, equating to a year-over-year increase of 12.6 percent over Q3 2021 net income of $12.9 million, and a slight 0.5 percent increase over Q2 2022 net income of $14.49 million.

Advanced technology, production and designs for 7nm and smaller line-width, accounted for 69 percent of Q3 2022 revenue and 66 percent of revenue for fiscal 2022 to date.  High-performance computing applications drove 78 percent of Q3 2022 revenue and 78 percent of revenue for fiscal year to date.

For the second consecutive quarter, North America, accounted for the largest share of Q3 2022 revenue at 39 percent, followed by Asia Pacific at 38 percent.  For fiscal year 2022, North America markets contributed 36% of revenue, after accounting for only 14 percent for all of 2021.

Management reports that Q3 revenue came mildly lower than expected because production revenue still suffered from tight ABF substrate supply constraints.

“On the other hand, design demand remained robust as most of the projected milestones came in on schedule, but profit margin was down due to a higher percentage of production revenue and other one-time expenses,” explained Alchip President and CEO, Johnny Shen.

Alchip is traded on the Taiwan stock exchange.  The company is extremely well respected in North America, Japan, Israel, Taiwan, and China for its high-performance ASIC design methodology, flexible business model, best-in-class IP portfolio and advanced packaging technology expertise.

For a more information on Alchip, go to www.alchip.com

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs.  The company provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced, including 7nm, 6nm, 5nm and 4nm processes. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D package services, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing experience. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661), is a TSMC-certified Value Chain Aggregator and is a founding member of the new TSMC 3DFabric Alliance®.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 14 043 M 453 M 453 M
Net income 2022 2 047 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
Net cash 2022 6 470 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,0x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 63 859 M 2 059 M 2 059 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,5%
Alchip Technologies, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 890,00 TWD
Average target price 1 088,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsiang Lin Shen President, CEO, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Te Shan Wang Chief Financial Officer, Director & Spokesman
Kinying Kwan Chairman
Mao Wei Hung Independent Director
Shan Sung Chiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES, LIMITED-12.75%2 059
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-21.87%401 778
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.19%389 502
BROADCOM INC.-21.52%211 499
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-8.21%157 010
QUALCOMM, INC.-32.49%134 004