Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Alchip Technologies, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3661   KYG022421088

ALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES, LIMITED

(3661)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-23
1540.00 TWD   -2.53%
09:07aAlchip Technologies Sets Record Q1 Revenue
GL
09:06aAlchip Technologies Sets Record Q1 Revenue
AQ
05/09Transcript : Alchip Technologies, Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alchip Technologies Sets Record Q1 Revenue

05/25/2023 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

North America Accounts for 63 Percent of Revenue

Taipei, Taiwan, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies has reported record revenue of USD$188 million for the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, topping first quarter FY2022 revenue of USD$93.5 million by 101.2 percent, and fourth quarter FY2022 revenue of USD$148.3 million by 26.8 percent.  The Company also reported record earnings per share of NT$8.09.

First quarter FY2023 operating income reached USD$20.9 million, a 7 percent increase over first quarter FY2022 operating income of USD$19.6 million, and a 4.5 percent increase over fourth quarter FY2022 operating income of USD$20 million.

Net income for the first quarter of FY2023 reached USD$19.1 million, up 19.3 percent over FY2022 first quarter net income of USD$16 million, and 16.4 percent increase over fourth quarter FY2022 net income of USD$16.4 million.  The record NT$8.09 earnings per share topped fourth quarter FY2022 earnings per share of NT$7.15.

Alchip also reported that its North American Region accounted for 63 percent of first quarter FY2023 revenue, with Asia Pacific contributing 25 percent, Japan 5 percent and the rest of the world 7 percent.

On a technology basis, 7nm and more advanced geometry designs accounted for 83 percent of revenue, while designs at the 12/16nm nodes accounted for 9 percent.  ASIC designs on geometries above 28nm accounted for the remaining 8 percent of revenue.  The Company’s bellwether high-performance computing applications accounted for 81 percent of first quarter FY2023 revenue.

Historically strong artificial intelligent chip shipments to North American customer accounted for much of the significant jump in first quarter revenue, according to President and CEO Johnny Shen.  He also pointed out that NRE revenue accounted for less than 20 percent of first quarter FY2023 total revenue.

Alchip is traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, with Global Repository Receipts trading on the Luxembourg Exchange.  The Company is extremely well respected in North America, Japan, Israel, and Asia for its high-performance ASIC design methodology, flexible business model, best-in-class IP portfolio and advanced packaging technology expertise. 

For a more information on Alchip, go to www.alchip.com

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs.  Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced, including 7nm, 6nm, 5nm and 4nm processes. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D package services, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing experience. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661). 

Attachment


All news about ALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES, LIMITED
09:07aAlchip Technologies Sets Record Q1 Revenue
GL
09:06aAlchip Technologies Sets Record Q1 Revenue
AQ
05/09Transcript : Alchip Technologies, Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 202..
CI
05/01Alchip Technologies Announces Record 2022 Financial
GL
05/01Alchip Technologies Announces Record 2022 Financial
AQ
04/26Alchip Technologies Shows Advanced Technology At TSMC Technology Symposium
GL
04/26Alchip Technologies Shows Advanced Technology At TSMC Technology Symposium
AQ
04/25Alchip Technologies, Limited announced a financing transaction
CI
03/21Alchip Technologies, Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
03/15Alchip Technologies, Limited Proposes Dividend for the Period from January 1, 2022 to D..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 25 162 M 816 M 816 M
Net income 2023 3 251 M 105 M 105 M
Net cash 2023 10 987 M 356 M 356 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,1x
Yield 2023 1,50%
Capitalization 111 B 3 611 M 3 611 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
EV / Sales 2024 3,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart ALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alchip Technologies, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 540,00 TWD
Average target price 1 497,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -2,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsiang Lin Shen President, CEO, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Te Shan Wang Chief Financial Officer, Director & Spokesman
Kinying Kwan Chairman
Mao Wei Hung Independent Director
Shan Sung Chiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES, LIMITED95.43%3 611
NVIDIA CORPORATION108.96%755 244
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED17.06%441 365
BROADCOM INC.21.53%283 312
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.67.16%174 354
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.12%151 642
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer