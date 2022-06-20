Alchip Technologies : The Board of Company elected the Chairman
06/20/2022 | 04:44am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Alchip Technologies, Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/20
Time of announcement
16:28:16
Subject
The Board of Company elected the Chairman
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/20
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:Kinying Kwan
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of the Company
5.Name of the new position holder:Kinying Kwan
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of the Company
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Tenure expired
8.Reason for the change:The chairman is re-elected due to the tenure expired.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/20
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Alchip Technologies Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 08:43:04 UTC.