Alchip Technologies : The resolution for releasing the prohibition on newly Directors from participation in competitive business was approved in 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/10 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: A. Director:Kinying Kwan B. Director:Herbert Chang C. Director:Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen D. Director:Daniel Wang E. Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung F. Independent Director:Brian Chiang 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: A.Director:Kinying Kwan -Director of the Company's subsidiary in Taiwan -Director of the Company's subsidiary in Japan -Director of the Company's subsidiary in U.S. -Director of the Company's subsidiary in Hong Kong B.Director: Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen -GM of the Company's subsidiary in Taiwan -Managerial Officer of the Company's branch in Taiwan -Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Wuxi -Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Hefei -Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Jinan -Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Guangzhou -Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Chongqing C.Director: Daniel Wang -Director of the Company's BVI incorporated subsidiary -Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Wuxi -Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Hefei -Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Jinan -Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Guangzhou D.Director: Herbert Chang -Director of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. -Chairman of Cheng-Hsin Consultant, Co, Ltd. -Chairman of Midastek Microelectronics Inc. -Chairman of Gutschsemi, Inc. -General Partner of GrowStar Partners Group Limited -Director of Walden Greater China Ventures, Ltd. E.Independent Director: Mao-Wei Hung -Independent Director of Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. -Independent Director of Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd. -Independent Director of Jih Sun Securities Co., Ltd. F.Independent Director: Brian Chiang -Managing Director of Walden International Taiwan Co., Ltd. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: The tenure of Board Directors of the Company 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Total votes are 56,857,681.Approval votes are 39,735,370. Disapproval votes are 3,345.Abstention votes are 0. The approval votes represent 69.88% of the shares held by shareholders present in person or by proxy.Since the percentage exceeded two-thirds, the proposal is approved as a supermajority resolution. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): A.Director: Kinying Kwan B.Director: Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen C.Director: Daniel Wang 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: A.Director: Kinying Kwan A-1 Director of the Company's subsidiary in Hong Kong B.Director:Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen B-1 Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Wuxi B-2 Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Hefei B-3 Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Jinan B-4 Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Guangzhou B-5 Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Chongqing C.Director: Daniel Wang C-1 Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Wuxi C-2 Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Hefei C-3 Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Jinan C-4 Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Guangzhou 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: 1.The Company's subsidiary in Hong Kong:Bank of America Tower,12 Harcourt Road Central,Hong Kong 2.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Wuxi:4F, Building A5,No.777,Jianzhuxi Road,Binhu District,Wuxi,Jiangsu, P.R.China 3.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Hefei:Room 605-610,Building C4,Innovation Industrial Park,No.800 West Wangjiang Roard,Hefei, P.R.China 4.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Jinan:1F,Building B,Qilu Software Park, No.1000 ShunHua Road,High-tech Development Zone,Ji'nan City, P.R.China 5.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Guangzhou:Room 01,12F, Building A, Grandtek, No.18 Science Avenue, Huangpu District, Guangzhou, P.R.China 6.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Chongqing:7F, No. 142, Yunhan Avenue, Beibei District, Chongqing, P.R.China 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: 1.The Company's subsidiary in Hong Kong:General investment 2.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Wuxi:Research,develop,and design ASIC and SoC,and provide relevant services 3.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Hefei:Research,develop,and design ASIC and SoC,and provide relevant services 4.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Jinan:Research,develop,and design ASIC and SoC,and provide relevant services 5.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Guangzhou:Research,develop,and design ASIC and SoC,and provide relevant services 6.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Chongqing:Research,develop,and design ASIC and SoC,and provide relevant services 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None