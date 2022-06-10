Alchip Technologies : The resolution for releasing the prohibition on newly Directors from participation in competitive business was approved in 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/10
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
A. Director:Kinying Kwan
B. Director:Herbert Chang
C. Director:Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen
D. Director:Daniel Wang
E. Independent Director:Mao-Wei Hung
F. Independent Director:Brian Chiang
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
A.Director:Kinying Kwan
-Director of the Company's subsidiary in Taiwan
-Director of the Company's subsidiary in Japan
-Director of the Company's subsidiary in U.S.
-Director of the Company's subsidiary in Hong Kong
B.Director: Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen
-GM of the Company's subsidiary in Taiwan
-Managerial Officer of the Company's branch in Taiwan
-Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Wuxi
-Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Hefei
-Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Jinan
-Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Guangzhou
-Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Chongqing
C.Director: Daniel Wang
-Director of the Company's BVI incorporated subsidiary
-Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Wuxi
-Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Hefei
-Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Jinan
-Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Guangzhou
D.Director: Herbert Chang
-Director of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
-Chairman of Cheng-Hsin Consultant, Co, Ltd.
-Chairman of Midastek Microelectronics Inc.
-Chairman of Gutschsemi, Inc.
-General Partner of GrowStar Partners Group Limited
-Director of Walden Greater China Ventures, Ltd.
E.Independent Director: Mao-Wei Hung
-Independent Director of Fubon Securities Co., Ltd.
-Independent Director of Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
-Independent Director of Jih Sun Securities Co., Ltd.
F.Independent Director: Brian Chiang
-Managing Director of Walden International Taiwan Co., Ltd.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
The tenure of Board Directors of the Company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Total votes are 56,857,681.Approval votes are 39,735,370.
Disapproval votes are 3,345.Abstention votes are 0.
The approval votes represent 69.88% of the shares held by shareholders
present in person or by proxy.Since the percentage exceeded two-thirds,
the proposal is approved as a supermajority resolution.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
A.Director: Kinying Kwan
B.Director: Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen
C.Director: Daniel Wang
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
A.Director: Kinying Kwan
A-1 Director of the Company's subsidiary in Hong Kong
B.Director:Johnny Shyang-Lin Shen
B-1 Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Wuxi
B-2 Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Hefei
B-3 Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Jinan
B-4 Supervisor of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Guangzhou
B-5 Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Chongqing
C.Director: Daniel Wang
C-1 Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Wuxi
C-2 Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Hefei
C-3 Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Jinan
C-4 Director of the Company's sub-subsidiary in Guangzhou
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
1.The Company's subsidiary in Hong Kong:Bank of America Tower,12 Harcourt
Road Central,Hong Kong
2.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Wuxi:4F, Building A5,No.777,Jianzhuxi
Road,Binhu District,Wuxi,Jiangsu, P.R.China
3.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Hefei:Room 605-610,Building C4,Innovation
Industrial Park,No.800 West Wangjiang Roard,Hefei, P.R.China
4.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Jinan:1F,Building B,Qilu Software Park,
No.1000 ShunHua Road,High-tech Development Zone,Ji'nan City, P.R.China
5.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Guangzhou:Room 01,12F, Building A,
Grandtek, No.18 Science Avenue, Huangpu District, Guangzhou, P.R.China
6.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Chongqing:7F, No. 142, Yunhan Avenue,
Beibei District, Chongqing, P.R.China
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
1.The Company's subsidiary in Hong Kong:General investment
2.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Wuxi:Research,develop,and design ASIC and
SoC,and provide relevant services
3.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Hefei:Research,develop,and design ASIC and
SoC,and provide relevant services
4.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Jinan:Research,develop,and design ASIC and
SoC,and provide relevant services
5.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Guangzhou:Research,develop,and design ASIC
and SoC,and provide relevant services
6.The Company's sub-subsidiary in Chongqing:Research,develop,and design ASIC
and SoC,and provide relevant services
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None