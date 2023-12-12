Official ALCHIP TECHNOLOGIES, LIMITED press release

Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, Ltd. celebrated its 20th Anniversary Friday night at the Taipei Marriott with a gala event that thanked and recognized luminaries representing Alchip’s investors and partners for the company’s success.

Alchip was founded in 2003 with 23 employees and went public in 2014 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange with an initial capitalization of US$195 million. This year, the company achieved a market cap of approximately US$7 billion and employs nearly 600 people in 13 locations around the globe.

A celebratory video lauding the company’s mission, vision, and values, and recounting significant milestones in Alchip’s history, accompanied the awards portion of the program.

President and CEO Johnny Shen, during his keynote remarks, set the evening’s tone when he proclaimed that the celebration, “is about you, because those of you here tonight, and stakeholders you represent, have made Alchip the high-performance ASIC leader that it is today.” He concluded by setting the evening’s theme that, “while we here to celebrate past success, we’re also here to launch the next 20 years of collaboration.”

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3DIC design, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

