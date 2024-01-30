Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, Limited (TWSE: 3661) (“Alchip”) today priced its global depository receipt (“GDR”) offering at approximately US$413 million.

The transaction was priced at US$111.53 per GDR (equivalent to NT$3,500 per common share), representing a 4.63% discount to the closing price of NT$3,670. This is the second lowest discount since 2015 across all Taiwan GDR offerings, exceeded only by Alchip’s 2021 GDR offering. The current GDR round will be listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The proceeds will be used to purchase raw materials.

Despite current market volatility, which is being driven by a challenging global macro environment, uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate policy, and geopolitical headwinds, Alchip captured the first launch window and locked in the terms upon local regulatory approval.

The transaction, supported by artificial intelligence-driven structural megatrends and Alchip’s strategy and business outlook, was well received by the market; with the book being covered multiple times in the first 30 minutes. The transaction attracted close to 60 investors, including global long-only, sovereign wealth funds, and fundamental hedge funds.

UBS AG Hong Kong Branch acted as the Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the offering.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3DIC design, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual results and experience may materially differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Alchip makes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances occurring or existing after the date any forward-looking statement is made.