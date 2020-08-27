Alco : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 27 August 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 27 AUGUST 2020

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "AGM Notice") of Alco Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 July 2020. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 27 August 2020 (the "AGM"), a poll was demanded by the Chairman for voting on all the proposed ordinary resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice.

Tricor Abacus Limited, the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 723,244,650, which was the total number of shares entitling the holder to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.