Alco : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 27 August 2020
08/27/2020 | 04:43am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 27 AUGUST 2020
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "AGM Notice") of Alco Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 July 2020. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.
At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 27 August 2020 (the "AGM"), a poll was demanded by the Chairman for voting on all the proposed ordinary resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice.
Tricor Abacus Limited, the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 723,244,650, which was the total number of shares entitling the holder to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that each of the proposed resolutions was duly passed and the poll results are set out as follows:
NUMBER OF VOTES
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
(Approximate %)
FOR
AGAINST
1.
To
receive and consider the audited consolidated
506,632,052
11,986,650
financial statements and the reports of the directors
(97.69%)
(2.31%)
and auditor for the year ended 31 March 2020.
2.
(i)
To re-elect Mr. LEUNG Kam Fai, Peter as
506,632,052
11,986,650
Director.
(97.69%)
(2.31%)
(ii)
To re-elect Mr. LIU Hoi Keung as Director.
506,632,052
11,986,650
(97.69%)
(2.31%)
(iii) To authorize the Board of Directors to fix the
435,013,674
83,605,028
Directors' remuneration.
(83.88%)
(16.12%)
3.
To appoint Auditor and to authorize the Board of
506,632,052
11,986,650
Directors to fix the Auditor's remuneration.
(97.69%)
(2.31%)
4.
To grant an unconditional general mandate to the
435,014,591
83,604,111
Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional
(83.88%)
(16.12%)
shares of the Company.
5.
To grant an unconditional general mandate to the
506,505,447
12,113,255
Directors to repurchase shares of the Company.
(97.66%)
(2.34%)
By order of the Board
Alco Holdings Limited
LEUNG Wai Sing, Wilson
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 27 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. LEUNG Wai Sing, Wilson, Mr. LEUNG Kam Fai, Peter and Mr. LIU Hoi Keung. The independent non-executive directors are Mr. LEE Tak Chi, Mr. CHEUNG, Johnson and Mr. CHEUNG Ka Wing.
