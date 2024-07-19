3

Outside the segments, other corporate cost increased primarily due to various labor related expenses. Intersegment eliminations were unfavorable in the quarter which is expected as the higher average alumina price increase requires more profit elimination.

Let's look at cash movements within the second quarter on the next slide…

Year to date through June, capital expenditures and working capital changes were our largest uses of cash.

The first half of 2024 capital expenditures includes an investment of $38 million which is a portion of our commitment to purchase two vessels to provide bauxite transportation in Brazil; two additional vessels will be leased.

We have an opportunity for significant reductions in bauxite freight cost between our Juruti mine and Alumar refinery. We estimate savings to be $14 to $16 per tonne of alumina. The first vessel arrived in Brazil this week with an additional three ships to be received later this year. We hired a contract operator with considerable expertise in the region to manage the technical operations on our behalf.

Through the first 6 months of 2024, working capital is a use of cash. While we normally start to reduce working capital after the first quarter, higher alumina and aluminum prices in the second quarter raised accounts receivable more than the decrease in inventories leaving the working capital balances close to flat between quarters. We still expect to continue to reduce the working capital balance throughout the remainder of the year.

Moving on to other key financial metrics…

While improving, the year to date return on equity was negative 5.8%.

Days working capital decreased 6 days to 41 days sequentially, primarily due to a decrease in inventory days, partially offset by a decrease in accounts payable days, both on higher sales in the second quarter and favorable changes in the balances.

Our second quarter dividend added $18 million to stockholder capital returns.

Free cash flow less net noncontrolling interest distributions was positive for the quarter at $101 million, improving sequentially by $370 million. The cash balance was maintained at $1.4 billion.

In connection with the Alumina Limited acquisition, Alcoa will assume approximately $390 million of the debt drawn on their revolver.

We are looking at de-levering options and expect to reduce debt levels as we continue to focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet and improving operations.