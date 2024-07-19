Alcoa Corporation
Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call
July 17, 2024, 5:00 PM Eastern
CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
William Oplinger - President and Chief Executive Officer
Molly Beerman - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer James Dwyer - Vice President, Investor Relations and Pension Investments
OTHER PARTICIPANTS
Carlos de Alba - Analyst, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Katja Jancic - Analyst, BMO Capital Markets Corp Michael Dudas - Analyst, Vertical Research Partners LLC
John Tumazos - Analyst, John Tumazos Very Independent Research LLC Timna Tanners - Analyst, Wolfe Research LLC
Bennett Moore - Analyst, JPMorgan Securities LLC Alexander Hacking - Analyst, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Lucas Pipes - Analyst, B. Riley Securities, Inc.
PRESENTATION
James Dwyer
Thank you, and good day everyone. I'm joined today by William Oplinger,
Alcoa Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer, and Molly
Beerman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We will
take your questions after comments by Bill and Molly.
With that, here's Bill.
William Oplinger
Thanks, Jim, and welcome everyone, to our second quarter 2024 earnings
conference call.
Before we get to all the good work we have done in the quarter… I am
pleased to say that we are nearing completion of the Alumina Limited
acquisition. We held the Alcoa stockholder meeting yesterday, and Alcoa
stockholders have voted overwhelmingly to approve issuing Alcoa shares
for the transaction. The Alumina Limited shareholder meeting occurs in a
few hours and we expect a favorable result there, as well, which would lead
to an expected transaction closing date of August first.
As you have heard me say before, we believe that this transaction is the
right deal for both sets of shareholders, and we look forward to realizing its
benefits and welcoming Alumina Limited shareholders into Alcoa.
Now let's move to the quarter…
Alcoa Corporation
Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 5:00 PM Eastern
First, I am pleased that our safety programs continue to drive the right
behaviors and are being reflected in both leading and lagging indicators.
Safety is the linchpin of our "care for people" value and the bedrock upon
which we build operational excellence.
Second, our profitability improvement programs are delivering results and
remain on track.
Third, operational stability is evidenced by smelter production records at
the Canadian system and Mosjøen, a safe and timely curtailment of
Kwinana, and steadily improving stability at the Alumar smelter.
In addition, we continue to work toward the best possible resolution at San
Ciprián, as we strive to find competitive energy solutions and also progress
the potential sale process.
Finally, while we have been actively working on many fronts to improve the
Company, favorable alumina and aluminum markets have also helped
improve our profitability and cash flows… with that, I will turn it over to
Molly, who has the details…
Molly Beerman
Thank you, Bill.
Revenue was up sequentially to $2.9 billion on higher alumina and
aluminum prices. In the Alumina segment, third-party revenue increased 5
percent due to the higher average realized third-party price, partially offset
by lower shipments. In the Aluminum segment, third-party revenue
increased 16% on higher average realized third-party price and increased
shipments.
Second quarter net income attributable to Alcoa was $20 million versus the
loss in the prior quarter of $252 million, with earnings per share improving
by $1.52 to $0.11 per share.
On an adjusted basis, the net earnings attributable to Alcoa was $30
million, or $0.16 per share.
Adjusted EBITDA increased $193 million to $325 million.
Let's look at the key drivers of EBITDA…
The second quarter Adjusted EBITDA increase was primarily due to higher
average realized third party prices for alumina and aluminum, partially
offset by lower volume and other costs.
The Alumina segment increased $47 million, primarily as higher alumina
prices more than offset higher energy and production costs.
The Aluminum segment increased $183 million, primarily due to higher
metal prices, partially offset by higher alumina costs. Raw material and
production cost improvements more than offset volume impacts related to
shipments from our restarted Warrick and Alumar smelters.
Alcoa Corporation
Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 5:00 PM Eastern
Outside the segments, other corporate cost increased primarily due to various labor related expenses. Intersegment eliminations were unfavorable in the quarter which is expected as the higher average alumina price increase requires more profit elimination.
Let's look at cash movements within the second quarter on the next slide…
Year to date through June, capital expenditures and working capital changes were our largest uses of cash.
The first half of 2024 capital expenditures includes an investment of $38 million which is a portion of our commitment to purchase two vessels to provide bauxite transportation in Brazil; two additional vessels will be leased.
We have an opportunity for significant reductions in bauxite freight cost between our Juruti mine and Alumar refinery. We estimate savings to be $14 to $16 per tonne of alumina. The first vessel arrived in Brazil this week with an additional three ships to be received later this year. We hired a contract operator with considerable expertise in the region to manage the technical operations on our behalf.
Through the first 6 months of 2024, working capital is a use of cash. While we normally start to reduce working capital after the first quarter, higher alumina and aluminum prices in the second quarter raised accounts receivable more than the decrease in inventories leaving the working capital balances close to flat between quarters. We still expect to continue to reduce the working capital balance throughout the remainder of the year.
Moving on to other key financial metrics…
While improving, the year to date return on equity was negative 5.8%.
Days working capital decreased 6 days to 41 days sequentially, primarily due to a decrease in inventory days, partially offset by a decrease in accounts payable days, both on higher sales in the second quarter and favorable changes in the balances.
Our second quarter dividend added $18 million to stockholder capital returns.
Free cash flow less net noncontrolling interest distributions was positive for the quarter at $101 million, improving sequentially by $370 million. The cash balance was maintained at $1.4 billion.
In connection with the Alumina Limited acquisition, Alcoa will assume approximately $390 million of the debt drawn on their revolver.
We are looking at de-levering options and expect to reduce debt levels as we continue to focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet and improving operations.
Alcoa Corporation
Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 5:00 PM Eastern
On the outlook for the third quarter…
Other corporate cost is changing from approximately $120 million to approximately $140 million due to the previously mentioned additional labor related expenses.
Interest expense is changing from approximately $145 million to approximately $160 million related to the Alumina Limited debt assumed at acquisition closing.
Return seeking capital is changing from approximately $90 million to approximately $110 million as we are considering several return seeking projects with attractive rates of return, primarily enhancements to our value add product capabilities and small creep projects.
Regarding sequential changes for the third quarter:
- In the Alumina segment, we expect unfavorable impacts of approximately $10 million related to Australia bauxite grade.
- In the Aluminum segment, we expect favorable raw material prices of approximately $10 million.
- While the higher price of alumina will increase overall Alcoa Adjusted EBITDA, alumina costs in the Aluminum segment are expected to be unfavorable by $60 million.
Below EBITDA, we expect third quarter Interest expense to increase by $5 million.
Based on last week's pricing, we expect third quarter 2024 operational tax expense to approximate $60 to $70 million.
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest will be reported through acquisition closing and is expected to approximate $20 million.
In relation to our expected closing of the Alumina Limited acquisition on
August 1, you will see certain changes to our financial statements.
In the appendix, we have included June 30 financials with notations on the changes to be made in the third quarter. As expected, the income statement will no longer reflect the portion of net income attributable to non- controlling interest, and the balance sheet will reflect the debt assumed, and collapse the non-controlling interest equity into additional capital. On the cash flow statement, the distributions to non-controlling interest will end. Please see the appendix for additional details.
Now I'll turn it back to Bill.
William Oplinger Thanks, Molly. Let's start with the markets…
In alumina, prices are up versus the first quarter, supply is currently tight, and there is a limited supply of low carbon projects in the pipeline.
Alcoa Corporation
Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 5:00 PM Eastern
5
The alumina price surged in the second quarter driven by several supply- side disruptions and continued strong demand from smelters.
Supply issues occurred in both China and the rest of the world. Chinese refineries curtailed capacity due to shortages of domestic bauxite amid continued environmental and safety inspections. In response, the volume and price of seaborne bauxite imports into China has increased this year. Outside of China, supply issues due to the Queensland force majeure in eastern Australia, reduced Indian alumina exports, and the Kwinana curtailment in western Australia reduced supply.
Demand increased as seasonally curtailed capacity in Yunnan province in China restarted, as well as some capacity in Europe that is still ramping up. All these factors contributed to making the spot market tight.
In the longer term, we expect the demand for alumina to continue to grow in line with primary aluminum supply growth. However, there are supply challenges from both bauxite supply and refinery carbon footprint.
Refining in China is likely to become more expensive over time. Chinese refineries are expected to increasingly rely on seaborne bauxite as their domestic resources deplete. In addition, a new policy was put in place this year to add energy efficiency standards for new domestic refineries, requiring additional investment and time to ensure they meet the standards.
Another potential supply challenge is the carbon footprint of the refinery projects in the pipeline.
For primary aluminum to be truly low carbon, it needs to be low carbon from mine-to-metal. We offer our low carbon EcoLum primary aluminum, which is produced with less than four tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents per tonne of aluminum produced (including Scope 1 and 2 emissions from mining, refining, smelting, and casting), and the world's only low carbon alumina brand, EcoSource, which has a carbon footprint under 0.6 tonnes of CO2e per tonne of alumina (including Scope 1 and 2 emissions from mining and refining).
However, when considering likely alumina refinery projects, there are few low carbon alumina projects in the global pipeline and none that we expect to come online before 2030.
Let's move to the aluminum market…
In aluminum, prices have moved higher versus the first quarter, reflecting current market dynamics.
On the supply side, there are limited new smelting projects in the near term, and China continues to hold to its 45 million tonne annualized capacity cap. Some Chinese smelters have relocated to different provinces within China to fully utilize their capacity quotas. And as a direct result of the cap, some Chinese affiliated smelter projects have advanced outside of China, in Indonesia and Angola.
Alcoa Corporation
Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 5:00 PM Eastern
While supply growth has remained limited, global demand continues to increase year-on-year; this has kept global inventories at historically low levels.
Digging deeper on demand: this year, several trade defense actions in North America and Europe have been implemented, which are likely to support demand in those regions.
Overall, there is a strong recovery in the packaging segment. Electrical and transportation remain solid, too, even though growth in the automotive segment has slowed in recent months, particularly in Europe.
Building and construction remains the most challenged sector. However, the start of interest rate cutting in Europe and anticipated rate cuts in the U.S. later this year could provide uplift for this sector.
On the pricing side, regional premiums in the second quarter were up sequentially across North America, Europe and Asia, likely driven by a combination of the U.S. and U.K. sanctions against Russian metal in April and continued supply chain disruptions in the Red Sea.
On the green aluminum front:
We are excited to note that there are now low carbon aluminum premium pricing indices available in Europe, North America and Asia, representing 90% of all aluminum demand outside of China. As a leading supplier of low carbon aluminum, we believe these premiums support our view that the demand for low carbon products is rising.
In the longer-term, we see a bright future for aluminum. We remain convinced of a healthy long-term demand picture, with growth driven by society's transition towards a low-carbon future. Demand for low-carbon primary aluminum should grow steadily as aluminum users focus on meeting their decarbonization targets and minimizing their exposure to carbon emissions-based import duties.
While both overall and low carbon aluminum demand are expected to grow, there is a short list of likely smelting projects coming online in the next five to ten years, with less than 25% of the projects in the next five years using renewable power.
So, in summary, both the alumina and aluminum markets are showing strength, and our long term outlook remains positive.
Let's move to Alcoa-specific topics, including our current operating performance and an exciting announcement for future operations related to Elysis…
Whenever I visit our operating locations, we discuss three things: safety, stability, and continuous improvement.
Alcoa Corporation
Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 5:00 PM Eastern
Safety is a core Alcoa value. It is an indicator of process stability, and a perfect place to focus on continuous improvement. We continue to evolve our safety programs, and we judge performance based on leading indicators, such as the roughly 8,300 critical control field verifications that we perform every month. Evidence of our improvement is also clear in our lagging safety indicators, such as the DART and Total Recordables rates, which are both improving substantially year on year.
It's no coincidence, then, that many of our plants are setting production records. Our Canadian smelting system set a half year production record, and the Mosjøen smelter in Norway set both a quarterly and half year production record. In fact, Alcoa's total aluminum production has increased for seven straight quarters, starting in the fourth quarter of 2022. That's a sign of both stability and continuous improvement.
Turning to a longer term project, we recently announced further progress on the Elysis technology program. Our Elysis partner will build 10 production cells in Quebec using Elysis technology. Alcoa will have offtake rights for up to 40% of the metal, and Alcoa will produce and supply the anodes for the demonstration cells at its technology center near Pittsburgh.
Alcoa will also benefit from the technology development that occurs in the project. We are excited for this first large scale technology demonstration project to get underway, and look forward to its successful startup by 2027.
Finally, let me provide an update on two key areas of ongoing focus: our profitability improvement programs and our San Ciprián improvement and sales processes…
Six months ago we provided a list of targeted actions to improve Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $645 million, by the end of 2025 compared to a 2023 baseline. To date, our year on year improvement has already met more than half the target, and just under $300 million remains to be captured over the next 18 months.
A large piece of the program - almost half - was raw materials cost savings, which includes materials such as caustic, coke and pitch. Thanks to our Procurement team's good work and favorable markets, we are ahead of our raw materials savings target; while the path is harder from here, we have already achieved three quarters of the raw materials target and expect to exceed it by yearend.
Progress is also being made on the other elements of the program. The productivity improvement program has captured $30 million in year on year savings, about a third of its target. Warrick, thanks to its successful potline restart, has captured half of its $60 million internal target, with another $30 million of its $90 million total dependent upon increased IRA funding.
The Alumar smelter restart has captured a third of its target and we are pleased with its increased operational stability.
Alcoa Corporation
Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 5:00 PM Eastern
Finally, we are starting to see financial benefit of the full curtailment of the
Kwinana refinery, although the full benefits are likely to be realized in 2025.
So in total, we are pleased with our progress to date on our profitability
improvement programs.
The final near term improvement lever we outlined was finding a solution
for San Ciprián. Our two-pronged approach has focused on improving the
location's competitiveness and on pursuing a potential sale.
Both the sale process and competitiveness improvement initiative rely on
finding competitive energy for both the smelter and refinery. While
electricity and gas prices are lower than their recent extreme highs, they
are still not back in a range that could be considered competitive.
The Spanish governmental entities could be helpful on multiple fronts. On
electricity costs, they could provide material CO2 compensation, and
eliminate the permitting denials and delays that have precluded availability
of low cost renewable power generation.
Even with these challenges, we continue to work the sale process and aim
to bring it to conclusion this year, but as noted earlier, a successful sale will
depend on government and union support.
Summing it up…
We are close to finalizing the Alumina Limited acquisition. We are excited
to welcome the Alumina Limited shareholders to Alcoa, and firmly believe
that this transaction will enhance Alcoa's position as a leading pure play,
upstream, global aluminum company. It will provide Alumina Limited
shareholders ASX-listed global aluminum exposure and result in greater
operational and financial flexibility and strategic optionality.
Our safety and operational metrics are continuing to advance as we
diligently progress our various improvement initiatives. We have
accomplished a lot, and we are targeting even more.
Recent alumina and aluminum markets have been favorable, and we
believe the mid and long term outlook for the aluminum industry is bright.
It's a great time to be at Alcoa…
With that, let's start the question and answer session.
And our first question today will come from Carlos de Alba with Morgan
Stanley. Please go ahead.
Carlos de Alba
Yeah. Thank you very much and congratulations on the progress that you
guys have made, Bill and Molly. So one question is on the pace of
synergies, assuming that everything goes as expected and the transaction
Alcoa Corporation
Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 5:00 PM Eastern
closes in early August, the synergies that you have laid out, how quickly
can you realize? What do you expect to see the pace of those synergies
once again the deal is closed?
And my second question is related to the decision of Alcoa to not participate
in the funding of the ELYSIS first plant - industrial plant. I understand that
you have the 40% right to - the right to purchase 40% of the material. But
what's the thought process for not participating in the investment?
Molly Beerman
Hi, Carlos, it's Molly. I will take the first question and then Bill can take the
second. On the synergies with Alumina Limited, we outlined that we would
have overhead savings of $12 million and that will start immediately. The
other thing that we outlined is the capital allocation framework
improvements that we expect to get and by being able to place debt closer
to the operations that need them so that within the jurisdictions where we
can have a tax advantage. Now, that will take time and we'll move debt
over a period of time, not immediately.
William Oplinger
On the second question, Carlos, we believe the construct of the solution
that we have on this first implementation of ELYSIS is a really smart
construct. And the reason being is that they're implementing the 10 ELYSIS
smelting pots at 100 kA in Arvida. So, it's a good testing ground for that
size of the pot. At the same time, we will be building the anodes and the
cathodes at the technical center. So, it's a good balance between the two
partners. I really like the solution also because we have the option of taking
40% of the offtake. And so we will have access to the lowest carbon metal
in the world once this is up and running. So, very pleased with the way we
structured this deal and looking forward to the success of this first
implementation.
Carlos de Alba
Great. Thank you very much. Good luck.
William Oplinger
Thanks, Carlos.
And our next question will come from Katja Jancic with BMO Capital
Markets. Please go ahead.
Katja Jancic
Hi. Thank you for taking my question. Maybe near term, Molly, you
mentioned in the Alumina segment, you have an unfavorable impact from
bauxite grade in Australia. Can you provide a little more color on that? I
would assume that with Kwinana being shut down, that that could be less
of an impact.
Molly Beerman
Katja, thanks for your question. What we are indicating with the $10 million
additional unfavorable cost related to the bauxite quality, we are seeing
additional maintenance costs. We actually have been operating favorably
in comparison to our original estimates on the bauxite quality impacts,
higher caustic, higher energy, higher bauxite usage, but now, we are
starting to face some maintenance. And so we are sorting the maintenance
level that's going to be needed to run at the lower bauxite quality.
Alcoa Corporation
Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 5:00 PM Eastern
