Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA, ASX: AAI) today announced a transition in its Investor Relations leadership, appointing Louis Langlois, senior vice president, Treasury and Capital Markets effective September 1, 2024. Mr. Langlois will assume responsibility for the Company’s investor relations and pension investment functions from Jim Dwyer, vice president, Investor Relations and Pension Investments, who will retire on September 1 after more than 30 years of service. Mr. Langlois is currently senior vice president and treasurer. He will continue to report to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Molly Beerman.

“Louis will extend the strong relationships he currently has with our banks, advisors and rating agencies to our investors, as well as maintain the transparency and openness that Alcoa prides itself on,” said Ms. Beerman. “Louis has extensive financial management experience, and a thorough understanding of Alcoa’s business, which will benefit our current and potential shareholders.”

Beerman continued, “Jim has had more than three decades of exemplary service with Alcoa, including leading our investor relations team for the last eight years. He stood up the investor relations function for Alcoa Corporation after our separation from Alcoa Inc. in 2016. He has also guided our pension investments function for the last four years. On behalf of the leadership and employees of Alcoa, I want to extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Jim for his dedication to Alcoa.”

As part of the transition, Yolande Doctor, currently senior manager, Investor Relations, will become director, Investor Relations, with responsibility for day-to-day management of Alcoa’s investor community relationships.

In addition to serving as Alcoa’s Treasurer where he manages treasury operations, liquidity, risk management, and corporate finance initiatives, Mr. Langlois has held several finance leadership positions in tax, strategy, operations, and government relations with Alcoa. He brings a wealth of experience from prior roles at Bell Canada, Deloitte and Arthur Andersen, where he worked in various tax leadership roles supporting corporate restructuring and M&A transactions.

Mr. Langlois is a certified public accountant and holds both a Bachelor of Commerce and Postgraduate Degree in Public Accounting from Trois-Rivieres University, Quebec.

