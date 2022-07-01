Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alcoa Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AA   US0138721065

ALCOA CORPORATION

(AA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:10 2022-07-01 pm EDT
44.57 USD   -2.23%
01:31pAlcoa Partially Curtailing Smelting Operations in Indiana
MT
01:15pAlcoa Partially Curtails Warrick (IN) Smelter, 1 of 3 Operating Smelter Lines to be Curtailed Due to Operational Challenges
MT
01:05pAlcoa Announces Partial Curtailment at Warrick Smelter in Indiana
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alcoa Announces Partial Curtailment at Warrick Smelter in Indiana

07/01/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alcoa Corporation announced today that it will begin the process to immediately curtail one of three operating smelting lines at its Warrick Operations facility in Indiana due to operational challenges.

Each of the three smelting lines at Warrick have approximately 54,000 metric tons per year (mtpy) of annual capacity. The one potline is expected to be fully curtailed by the end of the day on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Alcoa Warrick Operations has a total nameplate capacity of 269,000 mtpy across five potlines, including the three operating potlines with 161,000 mtpy of capacity.

“Our teams will be focused on ensuring that we bring down this capacity safely while protecting production at the two other operating lines,” said John Slaven, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Learn more about Alcoa’s sustainability strategy and social, economic, and environmental progress at www.alcoa.com/sustainability.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations, and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as “aim,” “ambition,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “develop,” “endeavors,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “reach,” “seeks,” “sees,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “working,” “would,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corporation that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Alcoa Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained, and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in Alcoa Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alcoa Corporation disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ALCOA CORPORATION
01:31pAlcoa Partially Curtailing Smelting Operations in Indiana
MT
01:15pAlcoa Partially Curtails Warrick (IN) Smelter, 1 of 3 Operating Smelter Lines to be Cur..
MT
01:05pAlcoa Announces Partial Curtailment at Warrick Smelter in Indiana
BU
06/29Alcoa Amends Revolving Credit Facility With Improved Terms
MT
06/29ALCOA : gains improved terms with amended and restated Revolving Credit Facility - Form 8-..
PU
06/29ALCOA CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Ob..
AQ
06/29Alcoa gains improved terms with amended and restated Revolving Credit Facility
BU
06/29Alcoa Corporation Gains Improved Terms with Amended and Restated Revolving Credit Facil..
CI
06/28Alcoa Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
06/28B. Riley Lowers Alcoa's Price Target to $54 from $84 Primarily Due to Lower Price Deck ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALCOA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 029 M - -
Net income 2022 1 750 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,38x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 8 407 M 8 407 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 12 200
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ALCOA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alcoa Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCOA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 45,58 $
Average target price 81,95 $
Spread / Average Target 79,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy C. Harvey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William F. Oplinger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Walter Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Mohammad A. Zaidi President & Chief Technology Officer
John D. Slaven Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALCOA CORPORATION-23.50%8 407
NORSK HYDRO ASA-20.66%11 454
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-31.09%10 845
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-28.76%9 540
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD43.89%4 395