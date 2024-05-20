Alcoa and Alumina enter into Amended Scheme of Implementation Deed Allan Gray Australia reiterates support of the Transaction Transaction remains on schedule for completion in the third quarter 2024

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA or “Alcoa”) today announced it has entered into a Deed of Amendment and Restatement (the “Amendment”) of the Scheme Implementation Deed previously announced March 11, 2024 (the “Agreement”) with Alumina Limited in relation to the acquisition of Alumina Limited (the "Scheme"). Alumina Limited shareholders will continue to receive the previously announced Scheme Consideration of 0.02854 New CHESS Depositary Interests (“New Alcoa CDIs") or equivalent for each Alumina Limited share (the “Agreed Ratio”). Each New Alcoa CDI represents a unit of beneficial ownership in a share of Alcoa common stock. Alumina Limited shareholders will be able to trade Alcoa common stock via the New Alcoa CDIs, which will be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”).

The Amendment is the result of cooperative discussions with all parties – including CITIC Group (“CITIC”), which holds or controls through its affiliates an 18.9% stake in Alumina Limited – to advance the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024. Alcoa has a longstanding working relationship with CITIC, which holds a stake in the Portland Aluminium joint venture in the state of Victoria, Australia, alongside Alcoa of Australia.

Alcoa and Alumina Limited have amended the Agreement whereby an affiliate of CITIC will receive a small proportion, approximately 1.5 percent of the pro forma outstanding Alcoa common stock, of its consideration under the Scheme in non-voting convertible series A preferred stock (par value US$0.01 per share) (“New Alcoa Non-Voting Shares”), instead of New Alcoa CDIs.

The New Alcoa Non-Voting Shares will be issued to enable CITIC to comply with the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, which prohibits CITIC, as the owner of certain banking assets in the United States, from holding more than 5 percent of any class of voting shares in a U.S. public company. The economic rights of the New Alcoa Non-Voting Shares are generally equivalent to the economic rights of New Alcoa CDIs.

“The agreed change to the Scheme brings us a step closer to completing the transaction, which will provide significant and long-term benefits to both Alcoa and Alumina Limited shareholders,” said William F. Oplinger, President and CEO of Alcoa.

Allan Gray Australia Continues to Support the Scheme

Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd, currently the largest substantial holder in Alumina Limited, has confirmed that it continues to be supportive of the Scheme. In light of that confirmation, Alcoa and Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd have terminated their Conditional Share Sale Agreement in accordance with its terms.

Transaction Timing & Conditions

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions as well as approval by both companies’ shareholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals. The required regulatory approvals include approvals from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board and Brazil’s antitrust regulator. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has indicated it does not intend to conduct a public review of the Scheme. The transaction is not conditional on due diligence or financing.

