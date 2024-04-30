Investor Presentation
April / May 2024
Alumina Limited acquisition simplifies ownership structure
Comparison of pre- and post-acquisition ownership structures of Alcoa and AWAC joint venture
From complex ownership at a sub-segment level…
…to streamlined ownership at the wholeco level
Alumina
Aluminum
AWAC mine
Upstream
Primary
and refinery
assets
aluminum
Energy assets
assets
(ex-AWAC)
assets
60%
40%
Portland
Primary
smelter
aluminum
(AWAC)
smelter and
60%
casthouse
40%
portfolio
(ex-AWAC)
Current Alcoa shareholders: 68.75%1
Alumina Limited shareholders: 31.25%1
AluminaAluminum
Alumina Limited position
- Pro forma 31.25% ownership1 across all tier-1 bauxite and alumina assets and aluminum smelter portfolio
- Alumina Limited shareholders retain effective 31.25% ownership of AWAC assets (versus 40% today)
- Allows Australian investors access to Alcoa shares via an ASX-listed security
1.
Based on fully diluted shares outstanding for Alcoa and Alumina Limited as of February 23, 2024 and exchange ratio of 0.02854
Alumina acquisition offers immediate and significant benefits
Benefits of Alcoa's acquisition of Alumina Limited
The right deal for Alumina Limited shareholders
- Diversifies ownership to a large-scale, global upstream aluminum company
- Allows Australian investors access to Alcoa shares via ASX-listed security
- Offers Alumina Limited shareholders premium on non-controlling interest
Enhances Alcoa's position as leading pure play, upstream aluminum company globally
- Expands Alcoa's ownership of core, tier-1 bauxite and alumina business
- Affirms Alcoa's vertically-integrated,future-focused positioning among publicly listed peers
- Reaffirms Alcoa's commitment to Western Australia - a premier global mining jurisdiction
The right deal for Alcoa stockholders
- Simplifies corporate structure and governance, resulting in greater operational flexibility and strategic optionality
- Increases Alcoa's financial flexibility, enabling more efficient funding and capital allocation decisions to drive stockholder returns
Timeline
1Q24
2Q24
3Q24
Agreed transaction
Government and regulatory approvals
File proxy, scheme booklet
Shareholder approvals
Closing
Advances global, pure play, upstream aluminum position
Overview of key facets of combined company, 1 of 2
- Full value chain integration from upstream bauxite mines to aluminum smelters - with tier-1 assets at every step
- Increased exposure to bauxite & alumina earnings provides greater stability throughout the commodity cycle
LOW CARBON PRODUCTS
INTEGRATED ACROSS THE VALUE CHAIN
Mining
Refining
Smelting
41.0 Mdmt bauxite
10.9 Mmt
2.1 Mmt aluminum
production
alumina production
production
(2023)
(2023)
(2023)
Largest third party alumina long ex China
TECHNOLOGY FOCUSED
STRONG BALANCE SHEET
- Full product suite with carbon advantages and recycled content
-
Long-termtechnology projects under development addressing upstream aluminum value chain
TM ASTRAEATM
Refinery of the
Future Project
- Sufficient capacity to self-fund upcoming capital requirements and pipeline of technology projects
- Greater flexibility to navigate volatility in market conditions
Ba1
BB+
BB
Source: Company analyses and CRU
Advances global, pure play, upstream aluminum position
Overview of key facets of combined company, 2 of 2
Bauxite
Alumina
Aluminum
#1 bauxite producer (Mdmt)1
- Strategic global presence with locations in proximity to Alcoa's refineries
- 1st quartile cost curve position (2023)
41.0
15.8
9.9
1.0
1.1
#1 alumina producer (Mmt)1
- Refinery portfolio with 1st quartile emissions intensity
- 1st quartile cost curve position (2023)2
10.9
4.0
3.6
0.4
0.2
#2 aluminum producer (Mmt)1
- Global smelting portfolio with 87% of production from renewable energy
- 2nd quartile cost curve position (2023)
4.1
2.1
1.8
0.7
0.3
Source: Company filings for Alcoa + Alumina Limited production; CRU as of December 2023 for peers' production
1.
Denotes rank among publicly-listed pure play aluminum peers
2.
First quartile by CRU analysis as of October 2023; full impacts of lower bauxite grade in Australia, San Ciprián curtailment and operational issues in Brazil being assessed could place Alumina in second quartile in 2024
Solidifies position in Western Australia
Alcoa commitment and operations in a premier region of the aluminum industry
- Acquisition of Alumina Limited represents major commitment by Alcoa to continuing to improve environmental performance, maintain
significant employment and enhance engagement with local communities
- Long life resources in Western Australia
- Long track record - 60 years of operating in Australia
- Alcoa's Australian business was the first mining company to receive recognition from the United Nations for rehabilitation excellence
- Core geography to Alcoa - Australia annual spend is more than A$3 billion locally through wages, taxes, royalties, procurement and community investment
Perth
Kwinana
Alumina Refinery
and Shipping
Jarrahdale
Mandurah
Pinjarra
Alumina Refinery
Dwellingup
Wagerup
Alumina Refinery
Bunbury
Bunbury
Shipping
Collie
Alcoa
Mineral
Lease 1SA
Huntly
Bauxite mine
Willowdale
Bauxite mine
Production and capacity information
Alcoa Corporation annual consolidated amounts as of March 31, 2024
Alumina refining, kmt
Aluminum smelting, kmt
Facility
Country
Capacity
Curtailed
Kwinana1
Australia
2,190
438
Pinjarra
Australia
4,700
-
Wagerup
Australia
2,879
-
Poços de Caldas
Brazil
390
214
São Luís (Alumar)
Brazil
2,084
-
San Ciprián
Spain
1,600
800
Total
13,843
1,452
Ras Al Khair5
Saudi Arabia
452
-
Bauxite production, Mdmt
2023
Mine
Country
Production
Darling Range
Australia
30.9
Juruti
Brazil
5.0
Poços de Caldas
Brazil
0.4
Boké (CBG)
Guinea
3.6
Al Ba'itha5
Saudi Arabia
1.1
Total
41.0
Facility
Country
Capacity
Curtailed
Portland
Australia
197
42
São Luís (Alumar)2
Brazil
268
84
Baie Comeau
Canada
324
-
Bécancour
Canada
350
-
Deschambault
Canada
287
-
Fjarðaál
Iceland
351
-
Lista
Norway
95
31
Mosjøen
Norway
200
-
San Ciprián3
Spain
228
214
Massena West
U.S.
130
-
Warrick4
U.S.
215
54
Total
2,645
425
Ras Al Khair5
Saudi Arabia
202
-
Shading denotes AWAC assets
- On January 8, 2024, the Company announced the full curtailment of the Kwinana refinery beginning in the second quarter of 2024.
- On September 20, 2021, the Company announced plans to restart its 60% share of the Alumar smelter in São Luís, Brazil, equivalent to 268,000 metric tonnes per year (mtpa) of aluminum capacity. Production began in the second quarter of 2022.
- In the first quarter of 2024, the Company completed the restart of an initial component of approximately 6% of total pots, in accordance with the February 2023 viability agreement.
- In the first quarter of 2024, the Company completed the restart of one potline that was curtailed in July 2022.
5. The Company's proportionate share of earnings from its equity investment in the Saudi Arabian joint venture does not impact Adjusted EBITDA.
1 0
