  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Alcoa Corporation
  News
  Summary
    AA   US0138721065

ALCOA CORPORATION

(AA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:22 2022-07-28 am EDT
47.40 USD   -0.74%
11:02aAlcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/26Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Results
AQ
07/25ALCOA CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Alcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/28/2022 | 11:02am EDT
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock, to be paid on August 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2022.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts. The Company does not incorporate the information contained on, or accessible through, its corporate website into this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 047 M - -
Net income 2022 1 384 M - -
Net cash 2022 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,37x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 8 591 M 8 591 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 12 200
Free-Float 96,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 47,75 $
Average target price 61,22 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy C. Harvey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William F. Oplinger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Walter Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Mohammad A. Zaidi President & Chief Technology Officer
John D. Slaven Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALCOA CORPORATION-19.86%8 591
NORSK HYDRO ASA-12.20%12 741
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-18.28%10 820
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-34.11%10 385
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD56.66%4 742
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672