Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alcoa Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AA   US0138721065

ALCOA CORPORATION

(AA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:32:48 2023-02-23 pm EST
46.82 USD   -4.41%
01:02pAlcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Nasdaq Futures -3-
DJ
02/22Citigroup Upgrades Alcoa to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $65 From $55
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/23/2023 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock, to be paid on March 23, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 7, 2023.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts. The Company does not incorporate the information contained on, or accessible through, its corporate website into this press release.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ALCOA CORPORATION
01:02pAlcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Nasdaq Futures -3-
DJ
02/22Citigroup Upgrades Alcoa to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $65 From $55
MT
02/21Alcoa of Australia ends joint development project with FYI Resources
BU
02/20Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey to participate in BMO Global Met..
BU
02/10Insider Sell: Alcoa
MT
02/06US Looks to Impose 200% Tariff on Russian Aluminum Imports
MT
02/06Century Aluminum, Alcoa Rise Amid Report US Planning 200% Tariff on Russian Aluminum
MT
02/03Alcoa Agrees to Invest $181 Million in Spanish Aluminum Smelter to Restart Operations b..
MT
02/03Alcoa Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALCOA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 450 M - -
Net income 2022 166 M - -
Net cash 2022 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,2x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 8 668 M 8 668 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 12 200
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ALCOA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alcoa Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCOA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 48,98 $
Average target price 55,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy C. Harvey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Molly S. Beerman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Walter Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Mohammad A. Zaidi President & Chief Technology Officer
William F. Oplinger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALCOA CORPORATION5.72%8 668
NORSK HYDRO ASA6.16%15 374
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED32.23%13 041
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.22%11 536
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD30.55%6 378
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672