    AA   US0138721065

ALCOA CORPORATION

(AA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-04 pm EDT
34.38 USD   -1.83%
04:55pAlcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04:25pALCOA CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:49pArconic taken private by Apollo Global in $5.2 billion deal
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/04/2023 | 04:55pm EDT
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock, to be paid on June 2, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2023.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts. The Company does not incorporate the information contained on, or accessible through, its corporate website into this press release.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ALCOA CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 136 M - -
Net income 2023 -203 M - -
Net Debt 2023 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -38,9x
Yield 2023 1,23%
Capitalization 6 246 M 6 246 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 13 100
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart ALCOA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alcoa Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCOA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 35,02 $
Average target price 49,66 $
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy C. Harvey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Molly S. Beerman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Walter Williams Non-Executive Chairman
William F. Oplinger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine L. Garfinkel Chief Compliance, Ethics & Privacy Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALCOA CORPORATION-22.98%6 246
NORSK HYDRO ASA4.64%14 495
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED40.66%14 439
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-5.88%12 012
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD4.75%5 309
SHENZHEN KEDALI INDUSTRY CO., LTD.15.83%4 648
