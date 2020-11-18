Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alcoa Corporation    AA

ALCOA CORPORATION

(AA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alcoa : Earns Recognition in Annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 08:09am EST

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Alcoa announced today its inclusion in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, the world's leading provider of ratings that evaluate publicly listed companies against environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are the longest-running benchmarks to assess the sustainability performance of the world's largest companies. Only the most sustainable companies in each industry are considered for inclusion on the list. Alcoa is in the materials category of the North American index.

'This designation continues to validate the important work we do to embed sustainability across our entire business and all of our operations, from responsibly mining bauxite to producing sustainable aluminum,' said Sonya Elam Harden, Alcoa's Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer. 'We are honored to be named once again in this annual listing, which aligns with our corporate strategy to advance sustainably.'

In addition to its inclusion in the annual DJSI, Alcoa has locations across its three product segments certified to standards from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, which provides validation and traceability of responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum. Alcoa also offers a comprehensive brand of sustainable materials through its Sustana™ line of products, including the world's first low-carbon alumina brand, EcoSource™, introduced earlier this year.

Learn more about Alcoa's economic, social and environmental progress from our 2019 Sustainability Report at www.alcoa.com/sustainability.

About Alcoa

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corporation intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005268/en/

Investors
James Dwyer
412-992-5450
James.Dwyer@alcoa.com

Media
Jim Beck
412-315-2909
Jim.Beck@alcoa.com

Source: Alcoa

Disclaimer

Alcoa Corporation published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 13:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALCOA CORPORATION
08:09aALCOA : Earns Recognition in Annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
PU
08:04aALCOA : Earns Recognition in Annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
BU
11/13ALCOA : William F. Oplinger, Alcoa's EVP and CFO, to Participate in Goldman Sach..
PU
11/13ALCOA : William F. Oplinger, Alcoa's EVP and CFO, to Participate in Goldman Sach..
BU
11/11ALCOA : Bahrain's long-serving prime minister dies at age 84
AQ
11/11ALCOA : Bahrain's long-serving prime minister dies at age 84
AQ
10/30ALCOA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
10/20ALCOA CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUAR : Strong operating and safety performance w..
PU
10/15Alcoa, United Airlines fall; Cars.com, Sleep Number rise
AQ
10/15Alcoa, United Airlines fall; Cars.com, Sleep Number rise
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 190 M - -
Net income 2020 -209 M - -
Net Debt 2020 786 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 397 M 3 397 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 13 800
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ALCOA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alcoa Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCOA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 14,35 $
Last Close Price 18,27 $
Spread / Highest target -1,48%
Spread / Average Target -21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roy C. Harvey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. Morris Non-Executive Chairman
John D. Slaven Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
William F. Oplinger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALCOA CORPORATION-15.06%3 397
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-17.98%7 797
NORSK HYDRO ASA0.25%7 392
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-1.23%6 379
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY-7.00%4 672
ALUMINA LIMITED-29.35%3 441
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group