Alcoa : Earns Recognition in Annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Alcoa announced today its inclusion in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, the world's leading provider of ratings that evaluate publicly listed companies against environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are the longest-running benchmarks to assess the sustainability performance of the world's largest companies. Only the most sustainable companies in each industry are considered for inclusion on the list. Alcoa is in the materials category of the North American index.

'This designation continues to validate the important work we do to embed sustainability across our entire business and all of our operations, from responsibly mining bauxite to producing sustainable aluminum,' said Sonya Elam Harden, Alcoa's Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer. 'We are honored to be named once again in this annual listing, which aligns with our corporate strategy to advance sustainably.'

In addition to its inclusion in the annual DJSI, Alcoa has locations across its three product segments certified to standards from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, which provides validation and traceability of responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum. Alcoa also offers a comprehensive brand of sustainable materials through its Sustana™ line of products, including the world's first low-carbon alumina brand, EcoSource™, introduced earlier this year.

Learn more about Alcoa's economic, social and environmental progress from our 2019 Sustainability Report at www.alcoa.com/sustainability.

About Alcoa

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

