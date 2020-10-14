Alcoa : Press-release - Q3

"We are doing far more than simply maintaining stability - we are setting production records, driving productivity, reducing costs, and improving our balance sheet. All of this is aligned with our strategic priorities and is only possible because of the dedication of our people and the work to protect safety and health during these unprecedented times," Harvey said.

"Across all of our segments, we are delivering solid results and continuing to improve overall performance," said Alcoa President and CEO Roy Harvey. "In the third quarter, we captured the gains from better pricing in alumina and aluminum, increased sales of value-add aluminum products, and realized a 54 percent sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA," he continued. "We also boosted our Company's liquidity, so we have even greater flexibility to execute on our strategy."

The Company's 2020 shipment outlook for Bauxite and Aluminum remains unchanged from the prior full- year estimates. Total annual bauxite shipments are expected to range between 48.0 and 49.0 million dry metric tons. Aluminum shipments are expected to be between 2.9 and 3.0 million metric tons. The Company expects its 2020 shipment outlook for Alumina to improve by 0.2 million metric tons to between

Through the combination of the strategic actions, 2020 programs and COVID-19 response initiatives, Alcoa is on track to generate, save and defer a total of approximately $900 million in cash actions in 2020.

Alcoa continues to execute strategic actions to drive lower costs and sustainable profitability, including the review of its existing production capacities and non-core assets, and other cash preservation programs.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Alcoa expects flat sequential quarterly results in the Bauxite segment. In the Alumina segment, the Company expects lower sequential quarterly results primarily from higher energy costs and a change in the mix of customer shipments. In the Aluminum segment, the Company expects a sequential decline with anticipated higher power costs in Europe, a full quarter of Section 232 tariffs, and higher maintenance and seasonal labor costs, partially offset by the positive impact of the Intalco curtailment for a full quarter.

The fourth quarter 2020 operational tax expense is expected to be significantly lower than 3Q and approximate $25 million based on recent pricing.

The COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, and its magnitude and duration continue to be unknown. The uncertainty around its future impact on the Company's business, financial condition, operating results, and cash flows could cause actual results to differ from this outlook.

Conference Call

Alcoa will hold its quarterly conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, to present third quarter financial results and discuss the business and market conditions.

The call will be webcast via the Company's homepage on www.alcoa.com. Presentation materials for the call will be available for viewing on the same website at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT on October 14, 2020. Call information and related details are available under the "Investors" section of www.alcoa.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts. The Company does not incorporate the information contained on, or accessible through, its corporate website into this press release.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world- changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would," or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corporation that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, forecasts concerning global demand growth for bauxite, alumina, and aluminum, and supply/demand balances; statements, projections or forecasts of future or targeted financial results or operating performance; statements about strategies, outlook, and business and financial prospects; and statements about return of capital. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Alcoa Corporation's perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances

4