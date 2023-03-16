Alcoa : Proxy Statement 2023

March 16, 2023

Dear Alcoa Stockholders:

We are pleased to invite you to attend and participate in the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Alcoa Corporation ("Alcoa," or the "Company") to be held virtually via live webcast on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically, and submit your questions during the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ AA2023.

We believe that hosting a virtual Annual Meeting enables greater stockholder attendance and participation from any location around the world, improves meeting efficiency and our ability to communicate effectively with our stockholders, and reduces the cost and environmental impact of the Annual Meeting.

At the Annual Meeting, stockholders will vote on the matters set forth in the 2023 Proxy Statement (the "Proxy Statement") and the accompanying notice of the Annual Meeting. The Proxy Statement describes our governance structure, which features numerous governance best practices, and our executive compensation program, which "pays for performance." We believe that both our governance structure and compensation program reinforce our alignment with stockholder interests. Highlights of the detailed information included in this Proxy Statement can be found in the "Proxy Statement Summary" starting on page 5.

Alcoa's strategic priorities to Reduce Complexity, Drive Returns, and Advance Sustainably form the basis of our goals to deliver improvement in our business operations and create value for stockholders. These strategic priorities are underpinned by our four corporate values-Actwith Integrity, Operate with Excellence, Care for People, and Lead with Courage-which guide the way we act, operate, and interact with our customers, communities, and each other.

Though 2022 was a challenging year due to global economic conditions, we continued to execute on our long-term strategy, maintained our strong balance sheet, returned capital to stockholders, took several portfolio actions, including progressing restarts of strategic smelting capacity, and continued our focus on progressing the development of our breakthrough technologies.

Your vote is important to us. Whether or not you will attend and participate in the Annual Meeting, we hope that your shares are represented and voted. In advance of the Annual Meeting on May 5, please cast your vote through the internet, by telephone, or by mail. Instructions on how to vote are found in the section entitled "How to Cast Your Vote" in the Proxy Statement Summary.

Thank you for being a stockholder of Alcoa.

Sincerely,