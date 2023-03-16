Advanced search
Alcoa : Proxy Statement 2023

03/16/2023
March 16, 2023

Dear Alcoa Stockholders:

We are pleased to invite you to attend and participate in the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Alcoa Corporation ("Alcoa," or the "Company") to be held virtually via live webcast on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically, and submit your questions during the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ AA2023.

We believe that hosting a virtual Annual Meeting enables greater stockholder attendance and participation from any location around the world, improves meeting efficiency and our ability to communicate effectively with our stockholders, and reduces the cost and environmental impact of the Annual Meeting.

At the Annual Meeting, stockholders will vote on the matters set forth in the 2023 Proxy Statement (the "Proxy Statement") and the accompanying notice of the Annual Meeting. The Proxy Statement describes our governance structure, which features numerous governance best practices, and our executive compensation program, which "pays for performance." We believe that both our governance structure and compensation program reinforce our alignment with stockholder interests. Highlights of the detailed information included in this Proxy Statement can be found in the "Proxy Statement Summary" starting on page 5.

Alcoa's strategic priorities to Reduce Complexity, Drive Returns, and Advance Sustainably form the basis of our goals to deliver improvement in our business operations and create value for stockholders. These strategic priorities are underpinned by our four corporate values-Actwith Integrity, Operate with Excellence, Care for People, and Lead with Courage-which guide the way we act, operate, and interact with our customers, communities, and each other.

Though 2022 was a challenging year due to global economic conditions, we continued to execute on our long-term strategy, maintained our strong balance sheet, returned capital to stockholders, took several portfolio actions, including progressing restarts of strategic smelting capacity, and continued our focus on progressing the development of our breakthrough technologies.

Your vote is important to us. Whether or not you will attend and participate in the Annual Meeting, we hope that your shares are represented and voted. In advance of the Annual Meeting on May 5, please cast your vote through the internet, by telephone, or by mail. Instructions on how to vote are found in the section entitled "How to Cast Your Vote" in the Proxy Statement Summary.

Thank you for being a stockholder of Alcoa.

Sincerely,

Steven W. Williams

Roy C. Harvey

Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Table of Contents

Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting of

Stockholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

Proxy Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2

Proxy Statement Summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5

Item 1 Election of 9 Director Nominees to Serve

for One-Year Terms Expiring in 2024 . . . . . . . . . 13 Majority Voting for Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 Director Nominees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 Director Qualifications, Skills, and Attributes . . . . . 13 Director Diversity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15

Nominating Board Candidates-Procedures

and Director Qualifications . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21

Stockholder Recommendations for Director Nominees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21

Advance Notice Director Nominations . . . . . . . 21

Universal Proxy Rules for Director

Nominations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 Proxy Access Director Nominations . . . . . . . . . 22

Minimum Qualifications for Director Nominees and Board Member Attributes . . . . . . . . . . . . 22

Process for Identification and Evaluation of Director Candidates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23

Non-Employee Director Compensation

Program . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24

2022 Director Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25

Stock Ownership Guideline for Non-Employee Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25

Prohibitions against Short Sales, Hedging, Margin Accounts, and Pledging . . . . . . . . . . 26

Corporate Governance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27

Corporate Governance Documents . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27

Corporate Governance Guidelines . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27

Code of Conduct . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27

Board Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27

Director Independence . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27 Board Leadership Structure . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28

Executive Sessions of Non-Management Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28

Meetings, Attendance and Committee Composition . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28

Director Overboarding Policy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29

Board, Committee and Individual Director Annual Self-Evaluation Process . . . . . . . . . . 29

Retirement Policy and Board Refreshment . . . 30 Committees of the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30 The Board's Role in Risk Oversight . . . . . . . . . 32

Stockholder Engagement and Responsiveness . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33

Communications with Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . 33

Related Person Transactions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34

Review, Approval, and Oversight of Transactions with Related Persons . . . . . . . 34

Transactions with Related Persons in 2022 . . 35 Management Succession Planning . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35 Compensation Matters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35

Compensation Committee Interlocks and

Insider Participation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35

Compensation Consultant . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35

Recovery of Incentive Compensation . . . . . . . 36

Beneficial Ownership . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37

Stock Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners . . . 37

Stock Ownership of Directors and Executive

Officers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38

Item 2 Ratification of the Appointment of

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the

Company's Independent Auditor for 2023 . . . . . 40 Audit Committee Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41 Audit Committee Pre-ApprovalPolicy . . . . . . . . . . . 42 Auditor Fees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42

Item 3 Approval, on an Advisory Basis, of the Company's 2022 Named Executive Officer Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43

Item 4 Approval, on an Advisory Basis, of the Frequency of the Advisory Vote to Approve the Company's Named Executive Officer Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44

Executive Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45 Compensation Discussion and Analysis . . . . . . . . . 45 Compensation Committee Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59 2022 Summary Compensation Table . . . . . . . . . . . 60 2022 Grants of Plan-Based Awards . . . . . . . . . . . . 62

2022 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal

Year-End . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63 2022 Option Exercises and Stock Vested . . . . . . . . 65 2022 Pension Benefits . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65 2022 Nonqualified Deferred Compensation . . . . . . 67

Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change

in Control . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67 Pay Ratio . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74 Pay Versus Performance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75 Equity Compensation Plan Information . . . . . . . . . . . . 78

Item 5 Stockholder Proposal to Subject Termination Pay to Stockholder Approval, if Properly Presented . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79

Questions and Answers About the Annual Meeting

and Voting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 83

Attachment A-Additional Information Regarding Performance Measures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . A-1

i

Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Friday, May 5, 2023

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AA2023

9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

The 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Alcoa Corporation ("Alcoa" or the "Company") will be held virtually via live webcast at the date and time set forth above. Alcoa stockholders at the close of business on March 8, 2023 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

The agenda items for the Annual Meeting are:

  1. election of 9 director nominees to serve for one-year terms expiring in 2024;
  2. ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent auditor for 2023;
  3. approval, on an advisory basis, of the Company's 2022 named executive officer compensation;
  4. approval, on an advisory basis, of the frequency of the advisory vote to approve the Company's named executive officer compensation;
  5. stockholder proposal to subject termination pay to stockholder approval, if properly presented; and
  6. transaction of such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on March 8, 2023 as the record date for determination of stockholders entitled to notice of, and to attend, participate in, and vote at, the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. To attend and participate in the Annual Meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card, or voting instruction card. You may also ask questions and vote online during the meeting by following the instructions provided at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AA2023during the Annual Meeting. Please see page 5 of the accompanying Proxy Statement for details regarding the virtual Annual Meeting.

Your vote is important to us. Even if you plan to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting, please promptly vote your shares in advance of the Annual Meeting on May 5. Instructions on how to vote are found in the section entitled "How to Cast Your Vote" in the accompanying Proxy Statement.

For information about Alcoa, please visit our website at www.alcoa.com.

On behalf of Alcoa's Board of Directors,

Marissa P. Earnest

Senior Vice President, Chief Governance Counsel and Secretary

March 16, 2023

1

Disclaimer

Alcoa Corporation published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 21:14:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
