Alcoa : Proxy Statement 2023

Table of Contents
Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting of
Stockholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1
Proxy Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2
Proxy Statement Summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5
Item 1 Election of 9 Director Nominees to Serve
for One-Year Terms Expiring in 2024 . . . . . . . . . 13 Majority Voting for Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 Director Nominees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 Director Qualifications, Skills, and Attributes . . . . . 13 Director Diversity . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15
Nominating Board Candidates-Procedures
and Director Qualifications . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21
Stockholder Recommendations for Director Nominees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21
Advance Notice Director Nominations . . . . . . . 21
Universal Proxy Rules for Director
Nominations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 Proxy Access Director Nominations . . . . . . . . . 22
Minimum Qualifications for Director Nominees and Board Member Attributes . . . . . . . . . . . . 22
Process for Identification and Evaluation of Director Candidates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23
Non-Employee Director Compensation
Program . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24
2022 Director Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25
Stock Ownership Guideline for Non-Employee Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25
Prohibitions against Short Sales, Hedging, Margin Accounts, and Pledging . . . . . . . . . . 26
Corporate Governance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27
Corporate Governance Documents . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27
Corporate Governance Guidelines . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27
Code of Conduct . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27
Board Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27
Director Independence . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27 Board Leadership Structure . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28
Executive Sessions of Non-Management Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28
Meetings, Attendance and Committee Composition . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28
Director Overboarding Policy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29
Board, Committee and Individual Director Annual Self-Evaluation Process . . . . . . . . . . 29
Retirement Policy and Board Refreshment . . . 30 Committees of the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30 The Board's Role in Risk Oversight . . . . . . . . . 32
Stockholder Engagement and Responsiveness . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33
Communications with Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . 33
Related Person Transactions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 34
Review, Approval, and Oversight of Transactions with Related Persons . . . . . . . 34
Transactions with Related Persons in 2022 . . 35 Management Succession Planning . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35 Compensation Matters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35
Compensation Committee Interlocks and
Insider Participation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35
Compensation Consultant . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35
Recovery of Incentive Compensation . . . . . . . 36
Beneficial Ownership . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37
Stock Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners . . . 37
Stock Ownership of Directors and Executive
Officers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38
Item 2 Ratification of the Appointment of
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the
Company's Independent Auditor for 2023 . . . . . 40 Audit Committee Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41 Audit Committee Pre-ApprovalPolicy . . . . . . . . . . . 42 Auditor Fees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42
Item 3 Approval, on an Advisory Basis, of the Company's 2022 Named Executive Officer Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43
Item 4 Approval, on an Advisory Basis, of the Frequency of the Advisory Vote to Approve the Company's Named Executive Officer Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44
Executive Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45 Compensation Discussion and Analysis . . . . . . . . . 45 Compensation Committee Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59 2022 Summary Compensation Table . . . . . . . . . . . 60 2022 Grants of Plan-Based Awards . . . . . . . . . . . . 62
2022 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal
Year-End . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63 2022 Option Exercises and Stock Vested . . . . . . . . 65 2022 Pension Benefits . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65 2022 Nonqualified Deferred Compensation . . . . . . 67
Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change
in Control . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67 Pay Ratio . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 74 Pay Versus Performance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75 Equity Compensation Plan Information . . . . . . . . . . . . 78
Item 5 Stockholder Proposal to Subject Termination Pay to Stockholder Approval, if Properly Presented . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79
Questions and Answers About the Annual Meeting
and Voting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 83
Attachment A-Additional Information Regarding Performance Measures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . A-1