Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alcoa Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AA   US0138721065

ALCOA CORPORATION

(AA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
43.80 USD   -2.36%
04:11pAlcoa Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
12/20B. Riley Raises Alcoa's Price Target to $41 From $37, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
12/17Analysis-Bumper green aluminium output is good news for carmakers, and climate
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alcoa Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

12/28/2022 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s Twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, and will be webcast live via Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com.

Conference Call Information

Time

 

Wednesday, January 18, 2023: 5:00 p.m.– 6:00 p.m. EST

 

 

 

Hosts:

 

Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer

 

 

William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Webcast:

Go to the “Investors” section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view presentation slides.

 

 

 

Call:

 

+1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic)

 

 

+1 (412) 902-6506 (International)

 

 

Conference ID: 7412346

 

 

To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m.

 

 

 

Replay Information:

 

 

A telephone replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EST on January 18 until January 25, 2023.

+1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic)

 

 

+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

 

 

Replay Access Code: 2055303

 

 

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:

 

 

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

 

The webcast will also be archived on the “Events & Presentations” portion of the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com at this link: https:/investors.alcoa.com/events-and-presentations/

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ALCOA CORPORATION
04:11pAlcoa Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
12/20B. Riley Raises Alcoa's Price Target to $41 From $37, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
12/17Analysis-Bumper green aluminium output is good news for carmakers, and climate
RE
12/17Factbox-Aluminium companies compete to sell low-carbon products
RE
12/16Fitch Affirms Alcoa Corp. at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
12/14Alcoa Named Leader in S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
BU
12/12North American Morning Briefing: Inflation, -2-
DJ
12/09Alcoa Shares Decline After Morgan Stanley Downgrade
MT
12/09Morgan Stanley Downgrades Alcoa to Equal-Weight Rating From Overweight, Adjusts Price T..
MT
12/01FTSE to Extend Gains on Powell Rate Outlook
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALCOA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 492 M - -
Net income 2022 193 M - -
Net cash 2022 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 7 937 M 7 937 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 12 200
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ALCOA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alcoa Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCOA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 44,86 $
Average target price 49,10 $
Spread / Average Target 9,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy C. Harvey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William F. Oplinger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Walter Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Mohammad A. Zaidi President & Chief Technology Officer
John D. Slaven Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALCOA CORPORATION-24.71%7 937
NORSK HYDRO ASA4.26%15 102
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-1.98%12 520
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-24.36%10 403
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD70.08%5 162
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL-20.51%4 672