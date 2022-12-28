Alcoa Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s Twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, and will be webcast live via Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com.

Conference Call Information Time Wednesday, January 18, 2023: 5:00 p.m.– 6:00 p.m. EST Hosts: Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Webcast: Go to the “Investors” section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view presentation slides. Call: +1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic) +1 (412) 902-6506 (International) Conference ID: 7412346 To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m. Replay Information: A telephone replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EST on January 18 until January 25, 2023. +1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic) +1 (412) 317-0088 (International) Replay Access Code: 2055303 To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html The webcast will also be archived on the “Events & Presentations” portion of the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com at this link: https:/investors.alcoa.com/events-and-presentations/

