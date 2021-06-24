Log in
Alcoa : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

06/24/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 15, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and will be webcast live via Alcoa's website.

Conference Call Information

Time:

 

Thursday, July 15, 2021: 5:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. EDT

 

 

 

Hosts:

 

Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer

 

 

William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Call:

 

+1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic)

 

 

+1 (412) 902-6506 (International)

 

 

Conference ID: 4411949

 

 

To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m.

 

 

 

Webcast:

Go to the “Investors” section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view slides.

 

 

 

Replay Information:

 

 

A telephone replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on July 15 until July 22, 2021.

+1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic)

 

 

+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

 

 

Replay Access Code: 10157542

 

 

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:

 

 

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

 

 

 

 

 

The webcast will also be archived on the “Events & Presentations” portion of the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com at this link: https://investors.alcoa.com/events-and-presentations/

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 135 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2021
