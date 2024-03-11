March 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Alumina Limited said on Tuesday it had entered a scheme implementation deed with U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa for an all-stock buy-out offer. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|30.49 USD
|+2.14%
|+10.15%
|-10.32%
|Mar. 11
|Australia's Alumina agrees an all-stock buy-out offer from US-based Alcoa
|RE
|Feb. 27
|Transcript : Alcoa Corporation Presents at BMO 33rd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference 2024, Feb-27-2024 09:30 AM
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,667 PTS
|-2.20%
|-1.46%
|-
|30.49 USD
|+2.14%
|+10.15%
|5.36B
|1.255 AUD
|+6.81%
|+15.60%
|2.34B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-10.32%
|5.36B
|+12.05%
|14.51B
|-13.29%
|14.41B
|-19.50%
|10.75B
|+16.13%
|6.29B
|+19.62%
|5.43B
|-.--%
|4.67B
|+20.01%
|3.62B
|+1.10%
|2.95B
|-7.55%
|2.66B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Alcoa Corporation - Nyse
- News Alcoa Corporation
- Australia's Alumina agrees an all-stock buy-out offer from US-based Alcoa