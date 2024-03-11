Alcoa Corporation is a trading company. The Company is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. The Company's operations consist of two reportable business segments: Alumina and Aluminum. The Alumina segment consists of the Company's worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina. The alumina produced by this segment is sold primarily to internal and external aluminum smelter customers; a portion of the alumina is sold to external customers who process it into industrial chemical products. The Company's Aluminum segment consists of worldwide smelting and cast house system, which processes alumina into primary aluminum, and portfolio of energy assets in Brazil, Canada, and the United States. Its smelting operations produce molten primary aluminum, which is then formed by the casting operations into either common alloy ingot or into value-add ingot products. The Company has over 27 operating locations across nine countries.

Sector Aluminum