Labor strike ends at Alcoa's Mosjøen smelter in Norway

A strike action that affected Alcoa’s Mosjøen smelter in Norway will end immediately, now that a solution has been reached on a labor dispute.

The strike began on Monday, August 22, 2022, and affected numerous industrial plants representing the Norwegian electrochemical industry. Negotiations were between Industri Energi, which represents workers, and Norsk Industri, which is a federation of Norwegian industries that includes Alcoa.

Now that the parties have reached a solution, Mosjøen will resume normal operations, including shipping products to customers.

