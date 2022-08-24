Log in
    AA   US0138721065

ALCOA CORPORATION

(AA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:33 2022-08-24 pm EDT
54.04 USD   +1.78%
Labor strike ends at Alcoa's Mosjøen smelter in Norway

08/24/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
A strike action that affected Alcoa’s Mosjøen smelter in Norway will end immediately, now that a solution has been reached on a labor dispute.

The strike began on Monday, August 22, 2022, and affected numerous industrial plants representing the Norwegian electrochemical industry. Negotiations were between Industri Energi, which represents workers, and Norsk Industri, which is a federation of Norwegian industries that includes Alcoa.

Now that the parties have reached a solution, Mosjøen will resume normal operations, including shipping products to customers.

About Alcoa Corp.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations, and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as “aim,” “ambition,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “develop,” “endeavors,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “reach,” “seeks,” “sees,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “working,” “would,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corporation that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Alcoa Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained, and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in Alcoa Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alcoa Corporation disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
