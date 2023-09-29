Producers of metals and other raw materials were more or less flat as traders awaited the outcome of government shutdown negotiations.

There's a chance that a compromise will be reached over the weekend, said one strategist.

"Even though there are holdouts, the party leadership will put pressure on them -- [using] personal friendships, even from the Senate side, saying 'do you really want to do this to the party, because there will be damage ultimately,'" said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

The impact of auto strikes on supplier BlueScope Steel may be offset by its other operations, said analysts at brokerage Macquarie.

Alcoa shares rebounded as the aluminum maker scheduled its quarterly earnings report for Oct. 18.

The eurozone's inflation rate was lower than expected in September, potentially signalling that the European Central Bank may have reached the peak in its current tightening cycle.

Lithium miner Albemarle has agreed to pay more than $218 million to settle an investigation into bribes paid by third-party sales representatives.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-23 1715ET