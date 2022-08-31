Alcomet : ALUMINIUM 2022

Dear business partner,

We are glad to inform you that Alcomet will take place at ALUMINIUM 2022 - the world's leading trade show and B2B platform for the aluminium industry, which will be held from 27 to 29 September, 2022 at Exhibition Center Dusseldorf.

ALUMINIUM world's leading trade Fair will be the platform of the global aluminum industry for innovations, trends and solutions. Alcomet's highly qualified experts are looking forward to meeting you and to provide extensive information for its latest investments, tailor-made, innovative and high value added aluminium products.

In order to receive your free visitor ticket, please register at https://shop.aluminium-exhibition.com/REED/ALUDE22/Register/ENactivating our voucher code:ALU22_alcomet. The voucher code is valid multiple times.

We are looking forward to welcoming you in Hall 3, at booth 3E49!