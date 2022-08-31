Log in
    ALCM   BG11ALSUAT14

ALCOMET AD

(ALCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
8.200 BGN   +4.46%
07/04ALCOMET : Financial and other reports (Consolidated annual financial report)
PU
06/09EMRAH SAZAK, ALCOMET : Sustainability is a balance between present and future
PU
05/30ALCOMET : Financial and other reports (Consolidated quarterly financial report)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alcomet : ALUMINIUM 2022

08/31/2022 | 06:21am EDT
Dear business partner,

We are glad to inform you that Alcomet will take place at ALUMINIUM 2022 - the world's leading trade show and B2B platform for the aluminium industry, which will be held from 27 to 29 September, 2022 at Exhibition Center Dusseldorf.

ALUMINIUM world's leading trade Fair will be the platform of the global aluminum industry for innovations, trends and solutions. Alcomet's highly qualified experts are looking forward to meeting you and to provide extensive information for its latest investments, tailor-made, innovative and high value added aluminium products.

In order to receive your free visitor ticket, please register at https://shop.aluminium-exhibition.com/REED/ALUDE22/Register/ENactivating our voucher code:ALU22_alcomet. The voucher code is valid multiple times.

We are looking forward to welcoming you in Hall 3, at booth 3E49!

Disclaimer

Alcomet AD published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 10:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 515 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,45 M - -
Net Debt 2021 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -305x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 147 M 75,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 228
Free-Float 9,89%
Chart ALCOMET AD
Duration : Period :
Alcomet AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Huseyin Yorucu Chairman-Management Board
Semih Baturay Financial Director
Fikret Ince Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hulya Shukri Director-HR & Administrative Activities
Fikret Kuzucu Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALCOMET AD8.61%75
NORSK HYDRO ASA-1.70%14 323
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-7.71%12 270
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-30.86%10 314
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-6.56%9 145
ALCOA CORPORATION-14.75%9 138