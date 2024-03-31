Alcomet AD Shumen (Alcomet PLC Shoumen or Alcomet AD-Shumen) is a Bulgaria-based company that is principally engaged in the production of aluminum rolled and extruded products. Its product range includes cast billets and coils, aluminum sheets, strips and foils, extruded profiles, bars and tubes, as well as powder coating sheets, and tubes. Alcomet AD exports its products to Germany, Spain, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Liechtenstein, Poland, Romania, and other European countries. The Company has one wholly owned subsidiary, Evromet EOOD. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's major shareholder was Alumetal AD with a stake of 73.25%.

Sector Aluminum