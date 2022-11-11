Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Alcomet AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALCM   BG11ALSUAT14

ALCOMET AD

(ALCM)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
8.150 BGN   +3.82%
04:32aAlcomet : Notice
PU
10/31Alcomet AD Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/04Alcomet : „Alcomet“ AD with a successful participation at the world trade fair ALUMINUM 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alcomet : NOTICE

11/11/2022 | 04:32am EST
ALCOMET AD wishes to notify all its shareholders as well as the general public of its intention to implement the following investment proposal:

Installation of rooftop photovoltaic panels for electricity production on existing buildings within the company's production site with a total nominal capacity of 2 MW.

Disclaimer

Alcomet AD published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 09:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 515 M 268 M 268 M
Net income 2021 -0,45 M -0,23 M -0,23 M
Net Debt 2021 189 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -305x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 146 M 76,0 M 76,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 219
Free-Float 9,89%
Chart ALCOMET AD
Duration : Period :
Alcomet AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Huseyin Yorucu Chairman-Management Board
Semih Baturay Financial Director
Fikret Ince Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hulya Shukri Director-HR & Administrative Activities
Fikret Kuzucu Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALCOMET AD7.95%76
NORSK HYDRO ASA-0.83%13 679
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-12.72%11 296
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-37.82%9 085
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-18.59%7 967
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS-23.01%7 811