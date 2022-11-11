Alcomet : NOTICE

ALCOMET AD wishes to notify all its shareholders as well as the general public of its intention to implement the following investment proposal:
Installation of rooftop photovoltaic panels for electricity production on existing buildings within the company's production site with a total nominal capacity of 2 MW.
