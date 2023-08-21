We are pleased to share our third sustainable development report, covering the reporting years 2021 and 2022, which demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to uphold environmental, social, and governance values.

Environmental responsibility: We believe that caring for the environment is a responsibility that everyone should bear. Investments in modernization and production expansion are ecologically justified, coupled with modern purification facilities. Each investment decision ensures the efficient use of natural resources and limits harmful impacts.

Investing in the future: To reduce the carbon footprint of our products, we have established two photovoltaic parks. Leveraging the natural properties of aluminum, we create lightweight, durable, and fully recyclable products. During the transition period, the realization of our products provides added value to all our partners.

Caring for the community: We provide a safe and healthy working environment. We invest in training and development, support social dialogue, and ensure equal opportunities for everyone's advancement.

Together towards a sustainable future: We believe in the power of united efforts and collaboration. We support the local community and promote sustainable development in the region through various initiatives and philanthropy.

For more information and details, you can explore our sustainable development report at: https://www.alcomet.eu/sustainability/sustainability-reports