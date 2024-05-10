Stock ALC ALCON INC.
Alcon Inc.

Equities

ALC

CH0432492467

Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 09:08:04 2024-05-10 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
73.14 CHF +0.27% Intraday chart for Alcon Inc. +1.39% +11.46%
02:50pm ALCON : Alcon should be viewed with a slightly longer-term lens Alphavalue
May. 08 Alcon Inc. Approves Gross Dividend CI
Latest news about Alcon Inc.

ALCON : Alcon should be viewed with a slightly longer-term lens Alphavalue
Alcon Inc. Approves Gross Dividend CI
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Late Afternoon MT
Sight Sciences Says it Obtained $34 Million Patent Infringement Verdict Against Alcon -- Shares Jump MT
Alcon Announces Management Changes CI
Alcon’s Medical Chief to Retire; Successor Named MT
Alcon Inc. Launches Clareon Presbyopia Correcting IOLs in India CI
UBS Boosts Alcon PT, Affirms Buy Rating MT
ALCON : price target raised by UBS CF
Argus Raises Alcon's Price Target to $100 From $90, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Mizuho Securities Raises Price Target on Alcon to $100 From $95, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Cooper Companies lifts annual revenue forecast on strong contact lens demand RE
Needham Raises Alcon's PT to $98 From $86 After 'Solid' Q4 2023 Results, Above-Consensus 2024 Guidance; Keeps Buy Rating MT
Swiss Market Index Extends Losses; Alcon Shines MT
Global markets live: Reckitt, Apple, Warner, Eli Llily, Intel... Our Logo
Transcript : Alcon Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2024
ALCON : Despite the slight Q4 miss, the markets cheered the 2024 guidance Alphavalue
Alcon Posts Rise in FY23 Net Income, Revenue MT
Alcon Q4 Core Earnings, Sales Rise; 2024 Guidance Issued, 2023 Dividend Proposed MT
(ALC) ALCON Expects Fiscal Year 2024 EPS Range $3.00 - $3.10 MT
Earnings Flash (ALC) ALCON Reports Q4 Revenue $2.35B MT
Alcon Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Earnings Flash (ALC) ALCON Posts Q4 EPS $0.70 MT
Alcon Inc. Proposes Dividend for the Year 2023, Payable on or Around May 16, 2024 CI

Company Profile

Alcon Inc. is the global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of ophthalmic care products. Net sales break down by category of products as follows: - ophthalmic surgical products and equipment (56.7%): consumables (51.2% of net sales), implantable products (32%) and other products (16.8%; in particular surgical equipment) for the treatment of cataracts, retinal diseases, glaucoma and refractive errors; - vision care products (43.3%): contact lenses (59.2% of sales) and eye care products (40.8%; eye drops and ophthalmic ointments, etc.) At the end of 2023, the group operated 19 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (0.7%), the United States (46%), Japan (6.2%), China (5.6%) and other (41,5%).
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
2024-05-14 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
SMI , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Alcon Inc.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
28
Last Close Price
80.31 USD
Average target price
93.1 USD
Spread / Average Target
+15.92%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Glasses, Spectacles & Contact Lenses

1st Jan change Capi.
ALCON INC. Stock Alcon Inc.
+11.49% 39.67B
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC. Stock The Cooper Companies, Inc.
+0.08% 18.82B
AUTEK CHINA INC. Stock Autek China Inc.
-13.24% 2.43B
WARBY PARKER INC. Stock Warby Parker Inc.
+4.11% 1.74B
PEGAVISION CORPORATION Stock Pegavision Corporation
+24.59% 1.18B
MINGYUE OPTICAL LENS CO.,LTD. Stock Mingyue Optical Lens Co.,Ltd.
-33.33% 776M
MENICON CO., LTD. Stock Menicon Co., Ltd.
-35.08% 744M
UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Universal Vision Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
-6.50% 648M
VIZIONFOCUS INC. Stock Vizionfocus Inc.
+22.63% 489M
SHANGHAI CONANT OPTICAL CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai Conant Optical Co., Ltd.
+26.77% 495M
Glasses, Spectacles & Contact Lenses
