Alcon Inc. is the global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of ophthalmic care products. Net sales break down by category of products as follows: - ophthalmic surgical products and equipment (56.7%): consumables (51.2% of net sales), implantable products (32%) and other products (16.8%; in particular surgical equipment) for the treatment of cataracts, retinal diseases, glaucoma and refractive errors; - vision care products (43.3%): contact lenses (59.2% of sales) and eye care products (40.8%; eye drops and ophthalmic ointments, etc.) At the end of 2023, the group operated 19 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (0.7%), the United States (46%), Japan (6.2%), China (5.6%) and other (41,5%).