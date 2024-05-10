More about the company
Alcon Inc. is the global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of ophthalmic care products. Net sales break down by category of products as follows:
- ophthalmic surgical products and equipment (56.7%): consumables (51.2% of net sales), implantable products (32%) and other products (16.8%; in particular surgical equipment) for the treatment of cataracts, retinal diseases, glaucoma and refractive errors;
- vision care products (43.3%): contact lenses (59.2% of sales) and eye care products (40.8%; eye drops and ophthalmic ointments, etc.)
At the end of 2023, the group operated 19 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (0.7%), the United States (46%), Japan (6.2%), China (5.6%) and other (41,5%).