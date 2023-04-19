Alcon : Bolsters Leading Global Research and Development Team with Addition of Dr. Daniel M. Miller

Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced that the highly esteemed ophthalmologist, Daniel M. Miller, M.D., Ph.D., will join Alcon as a member of the Research and Development (R&D) team.

Dr. Miller is renowned in the global ophthalmic community for his work as a fellowship-trained medical and surgical retina specialist. He will serve as a Senior Scientific Advisor to Alcon's R&D team while continuing as a partner at the Cincinnati Eye Institute. He will also remain a Chair of the Medical Executive Board at Eyecare Partners (ECP), the nation's leading provider of clinically integrated eye care. At Alcon, Dr. Miller will be instrumental in developing pharmaceutical strategies, assessing new retina technologies and integrating future pharma innovations into the pipeline.

"At Alcon, R&D is the foundation of how we improve people's lives by helping people see brilliantly," said Franck Leveiller, Chief Scientific Officer, SVP, Head of Global R&D. "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Miller to our team to add to our incredible group of leading experts who can provide real-world insights and help drive our future pipeline strategy."

Dr. Miller will be the third surgeon in recent years that has joined Alcon's R&D team, which has 1,600 associates* worldwide who bring world-class expertise to eye care innovation. Dr. Edward J. Holland serves as Senior Scientific Advisor and Dr. Stephen S. Lane is currently Chief Medical Officer.

Throughout Dr. Miller's career, he received several honors and awards, including the Honor Award from the American Society of Retina Specialists, the Achievement Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Predoctoral Fellowship Award. Dr. Miller has also served as an investigator in 60 national clinical trials and authored 60 publications in peer-reviewed medical journals, earning global recognition for his work.

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

*2022

