GENEVA, July 1, 2024 - Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the closing of its deal to acquire BELKIN Vision with a total upfront consideration of $81M, including a cash payment of approximately $65M. The deal also includes the potential for up to $385M in payments, contingent upon rigorous sales-based milestones. The acquisition includes BELKIN Vision's Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (DSLT) technology, expanding Alcon's glaucoma portfolio with a first-line therapy. For glaucoma, Alcon also offers implantables such as Hydrus® Microstent, and pharmaceutical drops that are currently available in the U.S.

"As a therapy with significant advantages for the patient and practice, we believe our newly acquired DSLT technology is uniquely positioned to accelerate the evolution toward first-line use of SLT in the glaucoma treatment paradigm," said Sean Clark, President, Global Surgical Franchise, Alcon. "We look forward to broadening access to this exciting technology in the future as we continue to address solutions for unmet needs in glaucoma."

A landmark publication, the LiGHT trial, demonstrated that selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) is a clinically relevant and cost-effective primary treatment for open angle glaucoma (OAG) and ocular hypertension (OHT)-reducing the need for intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering medications and glaucoma surgeries.4 The pivotal GLAUrious study showed that DSLT effectively lowers IOP for open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension patients, with a proven safety profile.5 Like traditional SLT, DSLT delivers laser energy to the trabecular meshwork. However, DSLT includes proprietary eye-tracking technology to ensure an accurate, automated treatment delivery through the limbus-eliminating the need for a gonio lens or manual aiming.6 The DSLT experience is patient- and physician-friendly, providing the precision treatment necessary while offering an intuitive, streamlined workflow and non-contact delivery.5

"Despite ample evidence for SLT as primary therapy in glaucoma treatment, practical challenges limit availability to many patients who could benefit from it," said Nathan M. Radcliffe, M.D. "DSLT will have a profound impact on laser-first, helping to overcome these barriers and meaningfully improve access to laser therapy-shifting doctor and patient perceptions around efficiency and comfort."

The DSLT technology is approved in the European Union (E.U.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and is indicated to perform SLT. The device received 510(k) Clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration but is not yet available in the U.S. With this acquisition, Alcon plans to continue to supply DSLT in the E.U. and U.K., and aims to make the device available to physicians in the U.S. by the end of 2024. Alcon is also integrating DSLT into its Alcon Vision Suite ecosystem, working to ensure the ability to train and deliver the best-in-class service that its customers have come to expect.

Additional information about plans and timing for launches in new markets will be provided in the future. To learn more about DSLT, please visit https://belkin-vision.com/.

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Indications / Intended Use: The Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (DSLT) device (a.k.a. Eagle™) is an ophthalmic laser device designed for performing selective laser trabeculoplasty. It is an automated device for direct selective laser trabeculoplasty (DSLT) that employs a Q‒switched, 3‒ns pulse width, frequency-doubled Nd: YAG laser of wavelength 532 nm. It directs the 400‒μm diameter laser beam to the eye limbus region without any contact with the patient's eye. An image-processing algorithm automatically locates the target area on the limbus, which the operator or Eye Care Professional (ECP) adjusts as necessary. After the operator confirms the limbus target, an eye-tracking algorithm tracks eye movement so that the laser pulses are delivered accurately to the targeted location on the limbus. Refer to the Directions for Use for the accessories/consumables and User Guide for a complete listing of indications, warnings, cautions and notes.

Indications for Use: The Hydrus Microstent is indicated for use in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with mild to moderate primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG). Contraindications: The Hydrus Microstent is contraindicated under the following circumstances or conditions: (1) In eyes with angle closure glaucoma; and (2) In eyes with traumatic, malignant, uveitic, or neovascular glaucoma or discernible congenital anomalies of the anterior chamber (AC) angle. Please see the Instructions for Use for complete product information.

Takusagawa HL, Hoguet A. Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty for the treatment of glaucoma. Ophthalmology. 2024;131(1):37-47. doi:10.1016/j.ophtha.2023.07.029 European Glaucoma Society Terminology and guidelines for glaucoma, 5th Edition. British Journal of Ophthalmology. June 1, 2021. Accessed June 10, 2024. https://bjo.bmj.com/content/105/Suppl_1/1.long . Recommendations: Glaucoma: Diagnosis and management: Guidance. NICE. January 26, 2022. Accessed June 10, 2024. https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng81/chapter/recommendations . Gazzard G, Konstantakopoulou E, Garway-Heath D, et al. Laser in Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension (LiGHT) Trial: Six-Year Results of Primary Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty versus Eye Drops for the Treatment of Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension. Ophthalmology. 2023;130(2):139-151. doi:10.1016/j.ophtha.2022.09.009 Belkin M; GLAUrious, a multicentre, randomised, controlled study of direct selective laser trabeculoplasty in open-angle glaucoma. Invest. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. 2023;64(8):5393. BELKIN Vision Eagle Device User Guide.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "commitment," "look forward," "maintain," "plan," "goal," "seek," "target," "assume," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

